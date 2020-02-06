Twitter reached 152 million marketable, daily active users and had sales of over $ 1 billion in the fourth quarter – Adweek

Twitter posted quarterly sales of more than $ 1 billion ($ 1.01 billion) for the first time in its history in the fourth quarter of 2019. The social network ended the period with 152 million activatable users per day.

The company announced that its 11% year-over-year growth was due to steady progress in its sales product and solid performance in most key regions, reflecting the strength of advertising in the United States.

Overall, the company’s advertising revenue in the fourth quarter was $ 885 million, an increase of 12% over the same period in 2018.

Net income for the period was $ 119 million, compared to $ 255 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Twitter attributed part of the decrease to the reversal of deferred tax allowances in the prior-year quarter.

The company said in its letter to shareholders: “In the fourth quarter, we made steady progress on our two main revenue product initiatives. First, we continue our work to rebuild our central ad server. Throughout 2019, we launched new ad platform services that enable us to innovate faster and deliver better returns to advertisers. We continue to focus on completing the ad server remodeling in the first half of 2020. We have also made progress on our promotional product for next generation mobile applications (expected to be 2020) and have provided fixes to help address the measurement problems third-party solving encountered in the third quarter. “

Twitter continued: “In combination, these initiatives will consolidate our existing ad products and position Twitter to provide more direct ad formats over time. We also believe that we have a significant opportunity to help consumers benefit from a more personal experience on Twitter by providing them with highly relevant content for both organic and advertised content. “

Full-year 2019 revenue was $ 3.46 billion, up 14% year over year, and net income was $ 1.47 billion, up $ 1.21 billion.

The total number of 152 million mDAUs on Twitter rose from 145 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019 to 126 million at the end of 2018.

The company said the average mDAUs in the United States were 31 million, compared to 30 million in the previous quarter and 27 million in the same period last year. Internationally, these were 121 million, 115 million and 99 million, respectively.

Twitter attributed the mDAU improvements to product improvements, including greater relevance in terms of schedule and notifications.

The total number of ads on the Twitter platform increased by 29% compared to the previous year. This is primarily due to increased impressions from audience growth and improved click-through rates for most ad types.

The cost per order decreased by 13%. According to Twitter, this reflects the ongoing shift to video ad formats and comparable price cuts in most formats.

The company said video ad formats continued to perform well, particularly video website maps and in-stream video ads.

Twitter added that large and medium-sized customers continued to account for a significant portion of advertising revenue, but growth continued on the self-service channel.

The social network described its progress on the user side in its letter to shareholders: “We also make it easier for people to find what they are looking for on Twitter by better organizing content related to topics and events and simplifying the organization by following and engaging in conversations part. In the fourth quarter, we made it easier to find the best content on Twitter by allowing users to follow topics, not just accounts. Even if users don’t know which accounts to follow, we recommend relevant topics so that users can see the best tweets on those topics regardless of whether they follow the person who tweeted. As of December 31, 2019, there were more than 1,700 topics that people could follow in six languages, with new topics added every week. Topics are automatically suggested in the timeline and can also be found using the Topics section in the side dashboard on mobile devices or by searching for an available topic. “

