Twitter Rallies to support ‘Outlander’ Sam Heughan after being abused, harassed and bullied for 6 years

Most people probably know Sam Heughan from his breakout role in the Outlander program. He has portrayed Jamie Fraser since 2014. He is now opening up about how he has been the victim of harassment, online abuse and persecution for the past 6 years. His fans were quick in support of the actor and embarrassed that people can get so low.

Sam Heughan posted a lengthy Tweet detailing the extent of his bullying

The actor decided that it was finally time to talk about the “personal havoc, shame, abuse, death threats, bullying, private and vile information sharing, false narrative” he experienced. He said all of this affected his mental state. But not for there, because his loved ones and his family also experienced it. They even receive death threats. He cannot mention his valentines by name for legal reasons. However, he said they are “professionals – teachers, psychologists, adults who should know each other better.” They seem to be people who are old enough to understand that their actions are extremely unknown.

Some of the claims being made against Heughan are that he is trying to extort fans for money. Some people are also accusing him of being a gay wardrobe and have not been following directions during the coronavirus pandemic. It is isolated in Hawaii but does not pose any risk to those around it and has followed a protocol. Heughan is nervous about returning to the UK and potentially exposing himself to the virus. He seems to be doing things right by staying in Hawaii where he knows he is safe.

Twitter has initiated a hashag to support Heughan

People are outraged that someone like Heughan is getting this kind of abuse and bullying. Those who knew him called him “affectionate and compassionate.” They started the hashtag #WeStandWithSam. It is gaining momentum and people are supporting it.

One Twitter user said “Can you imagine what the world would look like if instead of sweeping people for no reason, we put the same thought and passion into building people, healthcare, being kind and making sure people have food? #WeStandWithSam “You’re right. There are big problems in the world right now and people should be focused on that instead of taking down Heughan.

Another fan who personally met Heughan said he is “an amazing human being.” She also mentioned that he is a humanitarian. Not only did she start her own charity, but she raised millions of dollars for cancer education and awareness programs.

Another tweet said that “Celebrities, humanitarians, people on the clock in the world are not human punching bags for others to trigger their hatred in the form of lies … # WeStandWithSam.” This couldn’t be more true. The fact that they are open to the public does not mean that they should be subjected to such abuse. No one deserves it and they are human with feelings at the end of the day.

You’re no longer entertaining these donkeys

“I’m not going to make it any more fun and I’m blocking anyone who writes something defamatory or abusive,” he wrote. “Sending articles or stalking my private lodge, harassed my co-workers and tried to constantly hack our email and personal accounts. I’m so hurt by this.” This is absolutely horrific to go through especially when it is unjustified.

He finished the post by saying that he is trying to do everything he can during this time to help the world. “As an actor these days, we feel powerless. We can’t do much, but I have tried to use what I can provide to give voice to charities that need it, and I expect some entertainment or relief. For those who are still unhappy, I suggest not find, “he wrote. “THANK YOU to all the fans who supported me and the work I do. I am so grateful from the bottom of my heart.” We hope that people can come together during this time instead of trying to overthrow others. It is not fully requested and people should show support at times like these.

