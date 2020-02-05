Twitter publishes bugfix for missing surveys on iOS, revised the iPad app

Twitter made a few changes to the iPhone and iPad today. The company is making a fix for a bug that resulted in surveys not showing up in the Twitter app for iOS, and is also making a notable change to the redesigned iPad app released two months ago.

According to Twitter, version 8.7.1 of the Twitter app for iOS is released with a fix for a bug where surveys were not displayed for users on iPhone:

Having trouble viewing votes in tweets on iOS? Updating your app to version 8.7.1 if it is available for you in the App Store should help! Thank you for contacting us while we are working on it.

In the meantime, Twitter has also changed the Twitter app on the iPad. In December, Twitter released a new version of its iPad app that added a second column on the right that focused on trending topics and search. However, this update met with criticism from many users who did not always want to deal with current issues.

As already mentioned by Federico Viticci, Twitter has added a new setting that allows users to completely hide the right column. You can find this setting by looking in the settings for “Display and sound” in the Twitter app and toggling the setting “Show search column”.

If you completely hide the search column, you will return to a Twitter app for the iPad, which is a single timeline of tweets in the middle flanked by spaces on both sides. As I said in December, the ideal scenario here is a little more flexibility, e.g. For example, support a column with your timeline and a column with your mentions. However, this is at least a solution for users who want to hide trend topics.

You can download Twitter for iPhone and iPad free of charge from the App Store.

Update on this topic: Twitter has “fixed” the sidebar in its iPad app by offering toggling the settings to completely deactivate the search column (thanks for the tip @ stevieled5).

Bye, trends trends

And welcome back, enlarged iPhone app that feels wasted on an iPad Pro feels pic.twitter.com/uM5ebARsIu

– Federico Viticci (@viticci), February 5, 2020

