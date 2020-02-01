Twitter provides thread responses to optimize conversations on iOS

Twitter is making a change to your timeline to make it easier to decipher between tweets and responses. The goal is to optimize the user interface so that you can easily see parent tweets and replies to this post.

In the new design, which you can see in the screenshot above, the answers are indented with a series of lines to indicate the order in which they were published. It is essentially a discussion forum.

If this interface looks familiar to you, it’s probably because Twitter demonstrated it last spring and users of the experimental twttr beta app have been using it since then. Twitter regularly uses its experimental beta app to test new features before they are introduced more widely.

This is how Twitter describes the new user interface:

We have revised the conversations on iOS. When people you follow are in a conversation, their responses appear in a new way in your private timeline. This new layout makes it easier to see who is responding to whom, so you can participate in relevant conversations.

As The Verge reports, the revised timeline view is now posted on Twitter. Therefore, it can take a few days for your account to be reached. No update of the current Twitter app is required for iOS.

