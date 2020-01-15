Twitter prepares pinned lists for Android, more new functions

Twitter seems to be constantly testing new functions for its platform, and unfortunately an edit button is still not one of them. However, we have recently been able to figure out what Twitter is working on, including pinned lists that come to the Android app.

Our own Dylan Roussel was able to discover some not yet released Twitter functions that have not yet been fully rolled out. The most interesting of these are pinned lists on Android.

This feature was plagued for the first time last year and has since been rolled out to the iOS app. With this functionality, users can essentially create a list of topics or accounts and then attach that list to the main feed. So in addition to the main timeline there is a list of your choice.

We were able to enable pinned lists in the official Android app from Twitter and confirmed that it should actually arrive any time now. As far as we know, the function works in the same way as in the iOS app.

Another feature that we could enable manually is actually scheduled tweets on the web app. That feature was announced late last year and Twitter said the feature would “come in the coming months”, but we could manually enable it before Twitter made it available to the public. You can see it in action below.

It is currently unclear whether this is something that Twitter will only bring to the web app, or whether it will also be extended to mobile.

Do you use the pinned lists of Twitter on Android or scheduled tweets on the internet? Let us know!

More on Twitter:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipQLAwrnKwg [/ embed]