Twitter on fire after Frenchman Montana claims he can beat Kendrick Lamar in a rap battle

Rappers Tory Lanez and Frenchman Montana were recently hit by Instagram live in an epic rap battle. During an interview with Complex, French rapper Montana was asked about which artist he thinks could go against another rap battle. He immediately said with confidence that he would like to go against Kendrick Lamar because he has more blows and could exclaim it. Twitter wasn’t too happy about that. See the clip below that sent Kendrick fans into a frenzy.

“You could put someone like Kendrick Lamar by my side on the same stage of a festival. Maybe it was,” French said. “Not because I’m a better rapper or whatever. He’s just had more hits. Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces, but if you’d put us on stage at a festival, I’d give him a pint more, because I’m more successful than Kendrick Lamar. “

Twitter users were quick to cast a shadow over French Montana

Kendrick fans were out and had strength after comments from the French. He really didn’t appreciate the Frenchman saying he’s more successful than Kendrick. A Twitter user commented on “The Boldness of French Montana” to say that he is more successful than Kendrick when no one listens to French songs from Montana to French Montana, all his songs are protagonists. “

the audacity of the french mountain in saying that he is more successful than kendrick when no one listens to french songs from montana to french montana, all his songs are protagonists.

– honest (@imthehonestboy) April 22, 2020

Other Kendrick fans were also very confused by the Frenchman’s statements and shared some hilarious memes.

Another of Kendrick’s fans wrote “Is the Frenchman Montana delusional thinking he can go toe-to-toe with Kendrick Lamar? His macaroni and cheese shapes don’t count as hits.”

Does the Frenchman think Montana can delight with his toe with Kendrick Lamar? Their macaroni and cheese games don’t count as hits

– Money (@MoneyOfficially) April 22, 2020

A Twitter user ended his tweet by saying that “lmao Whew 2020 is really affecting some people.”

Not the Frenchman Montana says he can be hit with THE Kendrick Lamar ….. lmao Whew 2020 is really affecting some of you.

– The teacher (@YoooJoshhh_) April 22, 2020

SEE ALSO: TEKASHI 69 IS NOT A PRESS AND SHOULD BE DELIVERED – EXTENDED TORY LANEZ

The Frenchman confidently defended his comments

After the interview, the Frenchman probably wondered why his name was trending on Twitter. He had soon discovered that people found his comments like a furry one and a bit of digging into Kendrick. He quickly tweeted the following message saying, “If we only talk about hymns, I against Kendrick got it right for success! I think I can go from neck to neck !! I’ve been making hits for many years! It’s not my fault I believe in myself. How should I respond to that question? How many times do I have to test myself before I take mine. ”I was clearly very offended that people didn’t think I could go hand in hand with Kendrick.

IF WE ALSO TALK ABOUT OTHERS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT! I THINK IT CAN HAPPEN TO NECKLACE !! IT’S BEEN DONE A LOT OF TIME! IT IS MY FAULT THAT I BELIEVE IN MINE.

HOW THE ANSWER WAS SUPPOSED

WHAT QUESTION? HOW LONG DOES GOTTA PROVIDE EVEN BEFORE MEETING 🌊

– French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

He also posted another tweet saying he loves Kendrick, but he only answered this question honestly. He is confident in himself and his abilities and thinks he can beat anyone in a battle.

I love Kendrick! This isn’t just for kendrick who I am for anyone who puts me in front and asks me that same question. What do you want me to say lol? It must also be your attitude.

If you think less of yourself, don’t blame the next person for not doing it. 😤 configured

– French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

He responded to a fan who did not understand his logic. He said Kendrick “is a different artist.”

My point exactly! He is a different artist

I was saying I will win that part, I will win everything else, but give me mine lol https://t.co/NsIIvft8sq

– French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

One fan said: “The Frenchman has more successes I agree, but he can’t sell half as many tickets as Kendrick.” The Frenchman responded and said that was the point he was trying to make during the interview.

My point !! He was talking about blows that we can go by the neck so as not to take anything away from him, just staying for me. lol https://t.co/f1X4cndNbG

– French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

A young killer got into the drama

Another rapper involved in this drama is Young Thug. He laughed about the Frenchman saying he is more successful than Kendrick and posted the following video.

This sparked an even bigger debate on Twitter between Young Thug and the Frenchman Montana. Again, most fans seemed to put up with Young Thug instead of the Frenchman.

Twitter fans believe that Young Thug is also more successful than the French Montana and better songs.

it’s not a way in the land of God that catches me hitting French montana on a matador. there is no possible way. There’s not a French Montana song you could pull off for me, that I’d even like to hear about a couple of verses. and the bully does not lose him in any way.

– F4 boys 🚴🏾 (@flexjluthxr) April 22, 2020

This looks like beef that will continue for a while. Maybe everyone will solve it by doing a live rap battle for the fans.

SEE ALSO: ZHAVIA RECORDED SONG WITH FRENCH MOUNTAIN FOR “DEADPOOL 2”

Who do you think the Frenchman Montana would be able to hit on one toe?

.