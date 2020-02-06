Twitter maps 2020 data center expansion, recruitment spree amid strong Q4 growth, weaker profit

twitter

Twitter plans to build a new data center, complete the core advertising system and increase the number of employees by 20% in 2020 to support the growth of the public.

The company reported better-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter, as advertising activity grew 12% compared to a year ago, while the data licensing unit added 5%. Twitter reported fourth-quarter revenue of $ 1.01 billion, an increase of 11% over a year ago, with a net income of $ 119 million, or 15 cents per share. The non-GAAP earnings were 25 cents per share.

Wall Street was looking for Twitter to report fourth-quarter revenue of $ 996.74 million with a non-GAAP profit of 29 cents per share.

For 2019, Twitter reported a net income of $ 1.47 billion, or $ 1.87 per share, on sales of # 3.46 billion, an increase of 14% compared to a year ago. Twitter closed the year with 4,800 employees.

The company noted in a shareholder letter:

We made steady progress in the fourth quarter with our two most important income product initiatives. First we continued our work to rebuild our core ad server. In the course of 2019, we delivered new advertising platform services designed to help us innovate faster and deliver better returns for advertisers. We continue to focus on rebuilding our ad server in the first half of 2020.

Although revenues lagged behind expectations, Twitter achieves an audience growth of 21% to 26 million daily active users. CEO Jack Dorsey said that Twitter is building momentum in 2020. To support that growth, Twitter noted that it will expand its data center activities. In a shareholder letter, Twitter also said it continued to improve “our machine learning models” to provide more relevant content.

Looking ahead, Twitter said it will “grow by 20% or more in 2020, especially in engineering, product, design and research.” Twitter will also build a new data center.

For the first quarter, Twitter predicted revenue between $ 825 million and $ 855 million with operating revenues between break-even and $ 30 million. Wall Street expected a turnover of $ 872.6 million for the first quarter. For 2020, Twitter predicted capital expenditures from $ 775 million to $ 825 million.

CFO Ned Segal said the trick for Twitter is to turn non-frequent users into daily customers. He said:

We continue to see a really consistent group of people who come to Twitter every day and who have not used the service for a month or more or who have never used it before. And the work for us continues to help them find what they are looking for and to offer them a great service experience so that they come back more often. We see many opportunities, both to keep converting people who are not very frequent users of Twitter and to convert those who are new to the service to people who want to use Twitter every day to find out what is happening in the world and which people are talking about. So many chances in both.

Correction: Twitter’s non-GAAP earnings in the fourth quarter were 25 cents per share, not 17 cents per share, as first reported.