Twitter launches text descriptions for GIFs

It may not be an edit button (and it never will be), but Twitter has a handy feature that we can use to play the weekend of the Super Bowl.

If you’ve ever watched Twitter while exercising, you’ve probably seen countless GIFs in response to major competitions. Twitter made that a bit more accessible on Friday, by adding the ability to add text descriptions to GIFs. It is an extension of the same function that has been around for a while for still images.

There are a few minor comments on this. First, it is now only available on Twitter. The Twitter Accessibility account confirmed in the answers to the above tweet that it will be coming to Android and iOS soon, but there is no fixed date for that yet. If you want to do this, you better open that laptop.

Secondly, you cannot add text descriptions to GIFs or other images without diving into the settings menu and switching a switch. Go to the settings page on the Twitter website and under “Accessibility” you will find an option with the label “Create image descriptions”. That is disabled by default for some reason, so go ahead and turn it on.

Image: alex perry / twitter

Once you’ve done that, you can describe GIFs to your heart’s content. Just create a tweet as you normally would, choose a GIF and then click on the prompt to add a description below the GIF. It looks something like this:

Image: alex perry / twitter

This may not seem like a huge upgrade for Twitter, but that doesn’t make it less important. These descriptions can help people with visual impairments to have a better time on Twitter, and it didn’t make sense to banish them strictly to photos.

If Twitter plans to be as GIF-heavy as it has been since adding GIF searches, accessibility features such as these are necessary.

