Twitter is trying a feature that will allow you to see retweet quotes

Twitter has begun testing a new feature that allows users to see all retweets of a tweet with comment. This is a bold new era for browsing the “bomboclaat” memes.

The update was confirmed by Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour in a tweet on Wednesday, after BTS fan @jinepiphany found it interesting.

“We put it together as a trial starting today,” Beykpour wrote. “Let (sic) you easily see all the Retweets with comments of any tweet. Let us know what you think if you have access to the experience.”

– Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) April 23, 2020

Although most Twitter users are not yet new to this feature, people are enthusiastic about the concept.

To date, users have wanted to see what others are saying in retweets of a post commonly tagged @QuotedReplies. The automatic account then delivers convenient links to pre-loaded search results on Twitter. It’s a useful service, but it will be obsolete once the new Twitter feature is officially rolled out.

It’s unclear how long the Twitter trial lasted, or how widely. However, Beykpour has assured a keen Twitter user that they will have a new feature “soon.”

