Twitter is flooded with user stories about strange celebrity encounters

Twitter users have shared their most unpleasant encounters with celebrities on the social media website.

“At last year’s Oscars, I go to the bar with my wife who is following me during a break,” writes DJ MOS, who is married to DJ Kiss. “At the bar I turn around slightly and say:” Babygirl, what can I bring you? “And Christian Bale stands there … and replies:” I’m good, darling, but I appreciate it. “

“American Dad!” The writer Soren Bowie claims. “Hunter S. Thompson came out of his house to yell at me that snowmobiles were for brain-dead zombies. I was fourteen and it was summer.”

Another user claimed that his cousin met rapper Coolio while working in a hotel and asked that “anyone who wanted a picture or an autograph had to buy him a cheeseburger from the McDonald’s next door … He just said,” Coolio needs some CHEESE burgers. ‘ “

Kato Kaelin, whose social media biography says “Former Home Guest,” intervened when a user said her mother tried to find the witness in the O.J. Simpson rehearsal during a trip to Mexico. “She’s still calling me … Please hug me again,” Kaelin replied.