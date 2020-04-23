Twitter has updated the policy of misinformation to combat 5G coronavirus truthers

On Wednesday Twitter added new details to its regularly updated information safety guide during the coronavirus pandemic, with new rules aimed squarely at conspiracy theories about 5G and COVID-19.

Unspecified claims that motivate people to act, can lead to destruction or damage to critical infrastructure, or can lead to widespread unrest, social unrest, or major disruption, such as “The National The Guard has just announced that no more food delivery will arrive in two months – run to the grocery store ASAP and buy everything ”or“ 5G causes coronavirus – destroy cell towers in your neighborhood!

We have expanded our guidance on unresolved claims that encourage people to engage in dangerous activity, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure, or could lead to widespread unrest, social unrest, or great disruption.

– Safety on Twitter (@TwitterSafety) April 22, 2020

The baseless conspiracy theory linking the 5G tower to the novel coronavirus has been around for months, an update of the COVID era on old chestnuts about different types of waves or signals causing mysteries , widespread health problems. Experts have repeatedly and emphatically debunked it, with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci calling it “thoroughly preposterous, untrue, and really funny” in a recent interview.

However, the idea of ​​having a link persists, to the point where 5G towers are being attacked in the UK and Europe.

The Twitter update came just weeks after adding guidelines around “content directly to guidance from powerful public and local health information sources.” Social media and other digital platforms such as YouTube and WhatsApp have been working with public health organizations to fight COVID-19 misinformation since the early days of the pandemic, but few things stand out as a theory. of conspiracy.

This coronavirus is new, which means we still don’t know much about how it works. The scientific details of what we know can also be difficult for ordinary people to understand, or at war with many levels of simplicity as news and information outlets seek to communicate every fresh, development – not to mention some public figures who actively promote misinformation. Speculation, paranoia, and opportunism have flourished in these blank spaces, despite the efforts of tech giants to act against false information like never before.

Since our updated policies were introduced on March 18, we have removed more than 2,230 Tweets containing misleading and potentially harmful content. Our automated systems have challenged over 3.4 million accounts targeting manipulative discussions around COVID-19.

– Safety on Twitter (@TwitterSafety) April 22, 2020

But one thing we do know for sure is that 5G signals do not cause, deteriorate, or have any link to the coronavirus. As usual, get your information from respected, verified scientific sources, not internet randos.

