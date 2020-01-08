Twitter for Mac now supports (very basic) Touch Bar on MacBook Pro and Sidecar

Loading...

It’s hard to complain about Twitter for Mac these days. After a disappointing story on the Mac that ended without an official client for a while, Twitter used Apple’s Mac Catalyst technology to bring the iPad code base to the Mac last fall. The latest version of Twitter for Mac brings the application closer to how it works like a traditional Mac application.

Version 8.5 includes two Mac-specific changes, including support for the Touch Bar:

We have made a number of improvements to Twitter. Some highlights specific to Twitter for Mac:

Improved: added TouchBar support

Improved: click on the video playback timeline to access this point of the video

Correction: opening of the help center will open in the browser

Fixed: memory leak from joining conversations

This means that MacBook Pro computers with Apple Touch Bar hardware or Sidecar with iPad as the second display will no longer be empty when using the application.

Kind of. Support for the Twitter Touch Bar seems to be very preliminary with a lot of empty space remaining.

There is a Tweet composition button and the ability to switch between the most recent and most relevant timelines. The other sections include buttons to launch preferences, compose direct messages and display lists.

As basic as it may be, the new tweet composition button is well located and useful! I hope a future version will expand Touch Bar support with icons to switch between timeline, notifications, messages and lists with a single touch.

Twitter for Mac is free on the Mac App Store.

