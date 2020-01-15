Twitter edit button doesn't happen this year, and probably never

A Twitter edit button would be easily superior to any survey for the most requested new feature on the social network. But CEO Jack Dorsey says it won’t happen this year, and he explained why in a new Q&A video …

We all did it: we posted a tweet and literally a few seconds later, we spotted a typo, a forgotten link, or some other problem that we wish we could fix quickly.

This experience has led countless Twitter users to request an edit button, even if only for a very limited time.

Dorsey explains that the reason why the edition was never offered from the start was a simple technical question: you initially tweeted via SMS, and once a text message was sent, there was no way to remind him. This reason is no longer just a simple historical footnote, but he says that the company wanted to “preserve this atmosphere”. And no, we don’t know what it means either.

He explains that the key problem is retweets. If changes are allowed, someone could retweet something, and the author could then edit the tweet to say something completely different.

A common suggested solution to this has been to allow only immediate changes – those made in something like 30 seconds to a minute. Dorsey says it’s less of a problem, but the service should still delay posting the tweet for this period, which would be tricky for a service that sometimes requires immediacy, as in the latest news.

However, it does not appear that this should be an insurmountable problem. For example, tweets can be published immediately, but have a 30-second editing window in which retweets are not possible. Or automatically delete retweets if the tweet is changed.

Dorsey said categorically “no” to the feature that would happen this year, but as The Verge notes, left a small window of hope open later.

“So these are all of these considerations,” says Dorsey. “But we probably never will.”

But again, note that there is just a hint of ambiguity in what he says (“we probably never will”), which leaves room for activating changes in the future.

Dorsey briefly excited some when he said it was still possible to have an account verified for this coveted blue check mark, inviting users to DM, the company’s product manager, Kayvon Beykpour. However, this seems like a farce, as Beykpour edited his Twitter biography to add, in capital letters:

Sorry, I am not the “God of verification” and I will not be able to verify you

You can watch the full questions and answers, organized by Wired, below.

