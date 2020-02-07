Twitter dropout forces people to find alternative ways to post

(Photo via Unsplash)

twitter is today (February 7) confronted with problems where no one can post messages as they regularly do, but there is a trick to post things on the site.

According to The Verge, users can post their tweets by scheduling messages using the Twitter schedule or by scheduling things through Tweetdeck.

The social media platform has been reporting problems in the last few hours as they try to solve the problem.

You may experience problems sending new tweets, but we are working on solving this now. We apologize for the interruption and we will let you know when the weather is normal.

– Twitter support (@TwitterSupport) 7 February 2020

The company posted a message about the issue on their status update page.

“The Twitter data team is investigating a possible system irregularity that currently affects all data products and real-time APIs. The presence and extent of any customer impact has not yet been determined, but we will provide an update as soon as we know more. “

test

– Twitter (@Twitter) 7 February 2020

ok it worked

– Twitter (@Twitter) 7 February 2020

After a few hours of posting that must be scheduled before they go live, the company apparently resolved the issue and let users know.

“Systems should now work as expected. We will continue to follow the situation. It is expected that data products and APIs can return a very low Tweet volume between 21:06 – 21:51 UTC 2020-02-07. “

You can go back to Tweeting –– this problem has been solved! Thank you for helping us with that. 💙

– Twitter support (@TwitterSupport) 7 February 2020

Have you tried using the planning trick to get messages on Twitter today? Let us know if it worked for you in the comments below.

