Twitter deploys iMessage-like feedback functionality to direct messages

Twitter is removing a page from Apple’s playbook with its latest messaging feature. The social network announced today that it is deploying support for adding iMessage-type reactions to direct messages.

Twitter started testing this emoji reaction functionality last year, but it is now expanding the capability to all users on the web, iOS and Android. This feature allows you to add a reaction to direct messages using your normal selection of emoji.

All participants in the direct discussion thread will receive a notification each time a new reaction is added to a message. Those who do not have the latest version of Twitter applications will receive a separate message informing them of the reaction.

Here’s how to use the new feature:

To add a reaction, hover over the message and click the reaction button (heart and plus icon), or double-tap the message and choose an emoji in the pop-up window. You can cancel a reaction at any time and it will be deleted from the message for all participants. Click or tap a reaction in a conversation to see who reacted to the message.

This is very similar to the feedback functionality that Apple includes in iMessage, which makes it easier to recognize (or passive passive reply) another message without sending a full reply.

You can learn more about this new feature on the Twitter support web page.

