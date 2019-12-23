Twitter closes information operations backed by the Saudi state

Loading...

Twitter announced that it removed another batch of Twitter accounts backed by the status of its platform, this time there were only 6,000 of which a "significant" number of them were from Saudi Arabia.

According to Twitter, deleted accounts represent a "core portion" of a larger network of more than 88,000 accounts that have "engaged in spam behaviors" on a variety of topics.

"We have permanently suspended all these accounts of the service," the social media giant said Friday.

"In order to protect the privacy of potentially compromised accounts reused to participate in the manipulation of the platform, and in response to the comments of researchers requesting that we previously filter unrelated spam, we have not disclosed data for 88,000 accounts

"In order to offer significant transparency, the data set we are disclosing includes a representative and random sample of the fake and spam accounts associated with this wider network."

According to Twitter, his investigation discovered accounts that were involved in various forms of manipulation of the platform, pointing to discussions related to Saudi Arabia through the use of false engagement tactics, such as I like aggressive, retweeting and responding to amplify messages favorable to the authorities. Saudi

The company also tracked the source of the coordinated activity to the Saudi-based social media marketing firm Smaat, which created, purchased and managed the state-backed accounts, either knowingly or unknowingly, on behalf of its customers.

"As a result, we have permanently suspended Smaat's access to our service, as well as the Twitter accounts of Smaat's top executives," Twitter said.

See also: governments are still struggling to deal with armed social media platforms (TechRepublic)

In addition, the social media giant said many of the accounts used automated third-party tools to amplify non-political content in large volumes.

"As a general matter, the use of automation to tweet useful content, such as crisis response information or weather updates, is not a violation of our rules. However, this behavior was, in part, strategically employed in an attempt to mask the general manipulation of the platform that originates in these accounts, "said Twitter.

"These tactics made it harder for observers to identify political Tweets in the terms of the accounts, which mostly shared automated and non-political content."

Information about the operations was shared with similar companies and relevant law enforcement agencies, the company said.

These latest updates are added to the public Twitter archive of state-backed information operations, which the company first launched in October 2018 and accessed by researchers who use it to conduct their own independent third-party investigations.

Last month, two former Twitter employees, along with another person, were accused of allegedly spying on Twitter users critical of the Saudi royal family, the US Department of Justice announced.

The complaint alleged that Saudi officials recruited employees on Twitter to search the private data of thousands of Twitter accounts and remove certain content from the social media platform.

The two former Twitter employees, Ahmad Abouammo and Ali Alzabarah, and the third person named Ahmed Almutairi were arrested on charges of fraudulent access to private information and acting as illegal agents of a foreign government.

