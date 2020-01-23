Twitter brings tapbacks to direct messages

I am sorry to inform you that tapbacks have arrived on Twitter DMs. That’s right: The worst part of the SMS is now also in your Twitter inbox.

It looks like Twitter calls it “reactions,” but the new feature that is now available to Twitter users works essentially the same as iMessage’s infamous tapbacks. Instead of responding to a DM with words, you can attach an emoji response to the message.

The official @Twitter account teased the feature when it was launched and shared the emoji chain that will be available once the feature is live.

Slide into your DMs like 😂 😂 😲 ❤️ 🔥 👍 👎

– Twitter (@Twitter) January 22, 2020

And that’s how it looks on the desktop. The mobile version in the Twitter app looks pretty similar: you tap the heart with a plus sign to add an emoji.

So many emojis

Image: Screenshot / Twitter

While tapbacks are a common part of messaging apps, they are more controversial – mostly because they make writing text messages hell because there is no generally accepted definition of what a heart or fire emoji is supposed to mean.

On the other hand, I think it could make it a little more lively to slip into someone’s DMs. There is probably. I would still prefer to be able to search the contents of my messages, but maybe that’s just me. 😢

,