Twitter announces new guidelines for labeling or banning “synthetic and manipulated media”

Twitter has announced a new policy for manipulated and synthetic media, a category that spans a wide range of content, such as deepfake video and other deceptively edited content. The new policy will ban fake media that could do “serious harm”.

As The Verge reports, Twitter focuses on manipulated media that are portrayed as truth or that “can compromise public security or cause serious harm.” If the media fall into these two categories, it’s likely to be banned, but if it falls into just one, it’s likely to be labeled as such.

If a user believes that their tweet is incorrectly or unfairly marked, they can appeal against the decision. Yoel Roth, head of website integrity at Twitter, said:

“Our goal with these reviews is to understand whether someone on Twitter who just flips through their timeline has enough information to understand whether the media shared in a tweet is what they say they are , match or not, “said Roth. Labeled tweets can be flagged and warned before other users like them or tweet again. Twitter could also choose not to recommend them, and link users to a landing page with more information.

Roth added that Twitter will use its Moments platform to curate a handpicked selection of tweets from trusted sources. The Moments platform will also include details of the reasons why something has been removed from Twitter.

Twitter’s new policy comes into effect on March 5. Visit The Verge for more information.

In other social media messages, Instagram has announced that thanks to the advanced integration in Giphy, you will soon be able to reply to stories with GIFs. Simply swipe across a story and look for the new GIF option.

PSA: You can now reply to your friends’ stories with @ GIPHY-GIFs! Update your app to try.

– Instagram (@instagram) February 4, 2020

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jHeb1AUqLw (/ embed)