Twitch prohibits Onision

Twitch booted Onision from its platform as the campaign continues against the controversial YouTuber, who is accused of caring for teenage fans and committing emotional abuse.

According to the streamer tracking site StreamerBans, the platform banned Onision on Wednesday. Neither Twitch nor Onision have indicated which guidelines they have violated or whether the ban is permanent. Twitch did not respond to Mashable’s request for a comment.

Reddit users theorize that Onision was caught streaming on Twitch and simultaneously on another platform. Twitch partners sign exclusivity agreements to monetize their channels, and dual streaming is punished with an indefinite ban and termination of the user’s Twitch partnership.

Several women have accused Onision, who also accuses Greg and James Jackson of inappropriate behavior. Onision has denied the allegations.

He is also the subject of Chris Hansen’s YouTube livestream series Have A Seat With Chris Hansen, in which Hansen Onisions interviews prosecutors and others who have had negative experiences with him. Hansen recently visited Onision’s house to interview him on camera. Then Onision called Hansen and his crew and called them “YouTube Stalker” during the call.

Patreon banned Onision in late November for violating its bullying and harassment policies after tweeting a screenshot of a conversation with one of the alleged victims of its emotional abuse. The screenshot contained her phone number, which she effectively didxxte.

Since the Patreon ban, social media users have been asking other websites to ban it as well. The #DeplatformPredators campaign focused particularly on YouTube’s petition to ban Onision, as almost all of its alleged victims were first attracted to it because of its videos. Onision has announced the campaign to break the culture.

Since he was banned by Twitch, Twitter users have asked YouTube when it will follow.

“@Youtube How long does it take for Onision to be held accountable for any rules that it has repeatedly violated on your platform?” His ex-girlfriend Shiloh Hoganson tweeted last month.

Patreon has banned Onision.

Twitch banished Onision.

Dear @YouTube, what the hell are you doing? They give this predator a platform to continue this disgusting cycle of manipulation and care.

The platform on which the victims found Onision? YOUTUBE! Take some responsibility.

– Damon Fizzy␌ (@deefizzy) January 16, 2020

Others are now celebrating the Twitch ban.

