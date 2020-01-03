Twitch offers 10 free games this month for top members

Loading...

Twitch is a very popular video game streaming platform. Arguably, it is the greatest for popular and new content creators, since they can stream video game titles or simply chat with an audience. Because there is already a large community established on Twitch, there is an incentive to get users on their Prime membership that can be done through Amazon Prime. One of the means to get people to subscribe to Prime is to offer free video game titles.

Every month there are a lot of new video game titles offered for Prime members. For this month, he has a total of ten free video games to claim before they retire next month for the next set of title releases. While most of these games are relatively small or independent releases, they at least give players something new to enjoy.

Twitch Prime Games January 2020

Dandara

Anarcute

Kingdom: new lands

A lost hero phone

Splatter

Enter the armazmorra

Monkey out

Witcheye

Roboto cat

Must

That is not the only benefit you will receive if you are a Twitch Prime subscriber. You will also receive in-game products from a variety of titles, while an additional gift is the fact that you can get a free subscription to any channel of your choice. With these subscriptions, you will unlock custom emoticons that the channel has blocked and even the ability to skip any ads that appear before the broadcast.

Source: Twitch