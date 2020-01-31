Twitch is slowly losing some large streamers

Hello and welcome to Replay, where we come across the greatest stories about gaming every week. This week is the streamer culture and more news about E3. Let’s see it.

Twitch is slowly losing its large streamers

As you may know, Ninja, that huge Fortnite streamer that appears in news stories much more often than your parents can ever understand, signed an exclusive deal with Microsoft’s streaming platform, Mixer, not long ago officially left Amazon’s Twitch for good . In a single-piece barn burner, Nathan Grayson looks very closely at the trend of streamers leaving Twitch for greener pastures at Kotaku, and in this case green is absolutely cash.

In the story, Grayson explores life in modern streamer culture – a world of agents, sponsorship deals, and money movements that have much more in common with professional sports or Hollywood than gaming. It also investigates why Mixer, by depositing his money in big brands and big influencers, is slowly removing a number of prominent names from Twitch. It is definitely worth reading.

The Entertainment Software Association has improved its cyber security

If you are not a video game journalist, you may not know that the Entertainment Software Association, the video game association that organizes the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) every year, had a vulnerability last summer that caused the personal information of thousands of media professionals and journalists. It was an alarming moment, and that, along with large companies that are withdrawing from the stock market, E3 is giving poor time and focus investment to many people in the industry.

In a recent statement, the ESA said it “has rebuilt the E3 website with improved and layered security measures developed by an external cyber security company.” These improvements include updates on how the ESA handles personally identifiable information and how it manages and stores data. “Regaining your trust and support is our top priority,” the company said.

Recommendation of the week: Republique, by Camoflaj, on PC, PlayStation 4, Android, iOS

Help her escape. That is the purpose of Republique, an inventive stealth game set in a dystopian future. You play as an observer and guide a girl through cameras while trying to escape from a school that is more prison than anything else. It is fascinating for the way it offers no direct control over the player, only a leading, voyeuristic hand, hacking doors, giving directions and making suggestions. It is extensive in themes and style, but easy to play, and an excellent fit for mobile if you’re looking for a crispy drama to play on the go.

