Twitch is massive in 2019 advertising revenue projects

Loading...

Twitch is the largest live stream service available. Anyone can get started and stream content for viewers to enjoy. It’s also a great way for personalities to build their own community while making money to keep their show alive. For Twitch itself, however, last year’s advertising revenue forecasts are incredibly low. It’s not something that streamers or viewers should be overly concerned with, because although it has fallen from the projected growth, it ultimately grew from last year and is owned by Amazon.

While Twitch is unlikely to go anywhere soon, the company’s goal was to reach over $ 600 million, but it didn’t. Instead, the company grossed just $ 300 million, which is pretty much a letdown for Twitch. It’s a bit of a hit to lose the revenue they thought was hundreds of millions of dollars higher, but there’s another big hurdle the streaming service has to take.

Mixer is a competing streaming platform and is aimed at some well-known streamers who have since left Twitch. One of them was Ninja, a world famous streamer who said goodbye to Twitch last year to only stream on mixers. There are likely to be some changes to the way the services are handled this year.

Source: The information