Twitch gamer raises over $ 2 million for St. Jude Children & # 39; s Research Hospital

The 24-hour broadcast of online player Benjamin Lupo led to more than $ 2.3 million for St. Jude, the children's hospital said. Known as the Twitch streaming star DrLupo, the player's event ended Sunday and exceeded a fundraising goal of $ 2 million. He sees him play and has previously donated to the hospital, which treats patients with childhood cancer for free. Last year, he raised more than $ 600,000 for St. Jude through a live fundraiser, The Washington Post reported. The hospital said the recent fundraising campaign will go to support the hospital's life-saving mission: "Find priests. Save the children." Video: How DrLupo established a partnership with State Farm to support St. Jude Research Hospital

