TwinkleMap Top 5! Casper's Best Christmas Lights Announced (PHOTOS)

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo – During this holiday season, we would like to thank the community for their participation in our Oil City News TwinkleMap ’19.

With your help, Casperites is able to roam the city, capturing all the great holiday lights. We want to recognize what we think are the best places with our OC Top 5 Christmas lights:

# 1: 957 Discovery Street in Mills:

The article continues below …

Not only did someone submit this great place on the first day we announced the TwinkleMap, but this place also offers holiday music with their fantastic decorations. Go check it out! (Contributed)

# 2: 3148 Whispering Springs in Casper

We love the garden decorations here. The curls and the trees and the rainbows of light spark the spirit of the season. (Contributed)

# 3: 1141 Ivy Lane in Casper

Father Christmas will not miss this house this year, with the courtyard adorned with reindeer. Good game! (Contributed)

# 4: 4420 End of trails at Bar Nunn

Easy? May be. But we love the hand-painted designs in this courtyard of Bar Nunn. Cindy Lou Who would be proud. (Contributed)

# 5: 110 West 14th Street in Casper

Last but not least, the simple color scheme of this set of Christmas lights caught our eye. Sure, it looks good with the snow on the ground! (Contributed)

Although you have to wait until next year to get a new chance at making the TwinkleMap Top 5, remember that you can still add locations this year.

All you need to enter is an email address, the featured home address and an optional photo. Our publishers will classify each submission and then publish them in the list below. Readers can use this handy dandy card to guide their Christmas light excursions!