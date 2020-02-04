Twin Mirror release date | Plot, trailer, console

Dontnod Entertainment, the award-winning developers of Life is Strange and Tell Me Why, continue to take thriller stories at the film level and place them in interactive, mind-expanding and often emotional video games. One of their new releases, an investigative thriller, seems to be no different when we play as a broken man in his mysterious hometown.

When was Twin Mirror released?

Originally scheduled for release last year, Twin Mirror will come instead on an unspecified date in 2020. It will appear in three parts, with the first episode called Lost on Arrival.

On which consoles and platforms will Twin Mirror be released?

Twin Mirror is available on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. However, the Microsoft Windows version is one year exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

What is Twin Mirror about?

33-year-old Samuel, still recovering from a recent break, returns to his hometown in West Virginia for his best friend’s funeral. The depressed and bitter investigative journalist then wakes up in his hotel room with a bloody shirt and no memory of the night before – which led to a twisted search for the truth …

Twin Mirror is an adventure for third parties, with an interactive environment and available objects that encourage research. One of the main themes of the game is duality – players can find clues in both the real world and Samuel’s Sherlock-Esque mind palace, and Samuel is influenced by his inner voice The Double. Players can determine who Samuel talks to and choices during the game determine which of the possible multiple endings will be unlocked.

Is there a trailer for Twin Mirror?

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EMAtlY4R-E [/ embed]