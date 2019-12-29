Twin brothers of & # 39; My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding & # 39; they die in a joint suicide

Loading...

The twin brothers who starred in the TLC British reality show "My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding" died in an apparent joint suicide, according to reports.

Bill and Joe Smith, 32, were discovered hanging from a tree in the Kent forests in the UK on Saturday, The Sun reported.

Police were called to the place around 11:30 a.m. after their two bodies were found near a farm, according to the Independent.

The deaths are under investigation, although the case is not treated as a suspect.

"The relatives of both men are aware and are kept up to date," a Kent police representative told the Independent.

The star of "Big Brother" and "My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding," Paddy Doherty, lamented the death of the brothers in a tribute on Facebook.

"RIP PLEASE PRAY FOR THESE TWO DEAR SOULS," Doherty wrote. "God rest, rest in peace."

Billy's partner, Kristina Delaney, seemed surprised by the news of her death in a Facebook post.

“You made me the happiest girl. He did everything for me, he showed me a love I never had, "Delaney wrote." You always see things like this, but you never think it will happen to you. "

