Twin Breaker: The release date of Sacred Symbols Adventure has been confirmed

Twin Breaker: An adventure with sacred symbols has found its official release date that fans of the well-known journalist Colin Moriarty have been waiting for.

Moriarty is best known for his work at IGN, where he co-founded Kinda Funny Games. Shortly thereafter, Moriarty opened his own company that focused on history and games. Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure will be Mortiarty’s first version of a game. The long-awaited release of his debut title for PS4 and PS Vita on March 24 is planned for around $ 10!

In addition to the exciting release date that the announcement included thanks to her special friends at East Asia Soft, there will be 1,000 physical copies of the game on PS4 and PS Vita. However, there are no details at the moment.

Here’s Colin Moriarty’s official announcement:

Twin Breaker: An adventure with sacred symbols starts on March 24th on PS4 and PS Vita. It costs $ 9.99. It’s cross buy.

With the help of our friends at @eastasiasoft we will make physical copies! 1,000 on PS4, 1,000 on Vita. More on that shortly.

Viva @LillymoGames! pic.twitter.com/Zb3h2Iyn8y

– Colin Moriarty (@notaxation), February 10, 2020

Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure will be released on March 24th for PS4 and PS Vita. Are you looking forward to the upcoming game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter