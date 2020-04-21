twenty one pilots have achieved something that no one has achieved in 76 weeks

twenty one pilots have accomplished an achievement no other artist or band has been able to achieve in more than a year. The duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun is officially dethroned Panic! At the disco On BillboardHot Rock Songs Chart.

Brendon UriePanic! Since November 2018, At The Disco was in first place with ‘High Hopes’ and ‘Hey Look Ma, I Made It’. That’s an amazing 76-week government.

twenty one pilots released their first new music since 2018 Trench earlier this month with “Level Of Concern.” The romantic quarantine-themed song perfectly captures our mental states, but offers enough rhythmic pop sounds not to surprise us.

Let’s see how dominant panic is! At The Disco’s reign was on the Hot Rock Songs Chart.

Pray For The Wicked fell in June 2018. Twenty-one pilot trench fell in October of the same year. The month after Trench fell, P! ATD the top position and has kept it for everyone since. That has been in the top position for 17 months.

In the first full week of tracking since its debut on April 9, ‘Level Of Concern’ from twenty one pilots was streamed 10.6 million times in the United States alone. it also yielded nearly 12,000 downloads.

Level Of Concern is twenty-first pilot number four on the Hot Rock Songs Chart and their first since 2016’s Heathens. Previously, the hits “Stressed Out” and “Ride” had taken first place.

If you were wondering, panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes” is still at number 2, so it would be ready to make a comeback if the twenty-one pilots momentum doesn’t last. But unfortunately the incredible streak has been broken.

The fact that twenty one pilots are the first band not called Panic! At The Disco tops the list within 76 weeks and shows the talent and longevity of both incredible bands.

If you haven’t checked out ‘Level of Concern’ yet, do so below. We also post ‘High Expectations’ below to pay respect to a truly dominant performance.

