Schooners Sports and Entertainment (SSE) is continuing to work on a stadium agreement in Halifax, a key factor in realizing conditional concession law.

The offer took a fascinating turn in December when CEO Anthony LeBlanc found the team could conquer the field in 2022 and potentially spend a year or two in Moncton.

Fans across the country want the CFL to become a coast-to-coast league for the first time in its 62-year history. The CFL has never had ten Canadian teams – Halifax would make that a reality.

SSE was recently in the news after securing the 2020 edition of Touchdown Atlantic at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax on July 25. The game will include the Roughriders and Argonauts as well as its own Mini Gray Cup Festival.

Assuming SSE can make a stadium agreement – which is still in question – the team could appoint a general manager in December 2020. Let’s take a look at twelve people who could become the team’s first architect.

The candidates are listed alphabetically by last name.

Drew Allemang

Current position: Senior Director for Human Resources and Co-Manager for Football Operations, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Allemang is responsible for Hamilton’s national design and has been instrumental in bringing together what is arguably the best group of Canadian talent in the CFL. He has been involved with football all his life as the son of long-time CFL offensive lineman Marv Allemang.

Shawn Burke

Current position: Senior Director for Human Resources and Co-Manager for Football Operations, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Burke negotiates most contracts with Hamilton and leads the club’s strategy in free decision making. Born in Guelph, he has been with the Ticats for over a decade. He was originally the club’s director of community relations and communications.

Rick Campbell

Current position: head coach, B.C. lions

The 49-year-old is one of the CFL’s most respected head coaches and led the Redblacks to three Gray Cup appearances in the club’s first five years. Although now with the B.C. Lions, rumors have often swirled that Campbell is interested in expanding his role as a bank manager with human resources.

Jean-Marc Edmé

Current position: Director of Player Personnel, Ottawa Redblacks

Edmé assesses Ottawa’s talent on both sides of the border and won a Gray Cup with the team in 2016. Born in Montreal, he started his career with Marcel Desjardins in Hamilton before moving to the Montreal Alouettes in the late years of his dynasty.

Ted Goveia

Current position: Assistant General Manager, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Goveia is a graduate of Mount Allison University and connects him to the east coast. He has worked intensively in Canadian football at high school, university and professional levels since the early 1990s and was a key factor in helping the Blue Bombers end their 29-year Gray Cup drought in 2019.

Brendan Mahoney

Current position: Director of Player Personnel, Calgary Stampeders

Who could build a team better than someone who helped build the league’s model franchise? Mahoney has spent the last 13 seasons in Calgary, gradually working his way up from an internship to one of the best employees in the club.

Neil McEvoy

Current position: Director of Football Operations, B.C. lions

McEvoy has been with the Lions for more than two decades – before, during and after the Wally Buono era. The Surrey, B.C. Aborigines know the league as well as anyone else and may be willing to change coasts to get a new chance.

Danny McManus

Current position: Assistant General Manager, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The 54-year-old is a Hallback Fame quarterback who has worked with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the HR department for the past ten years. McManus was at the forefront of the position of general manager at the Montreal Alouettes until he took himself out of the job.

Ryan Rigmaiden

Current position: Director of College Scouting, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Rigmaiden was offered the position of General Manager of Alouettes in December, but the job was declined. Rigmaiden is based on the east coast of North Carolina and has extensive relationships under NCAA programs. Over the past eight years, he has learned how to build a CFL team.

Geroy Simon

Current position: Director of Canadian Scouting, B.C. lions

The 44-year-old Hall of Fame recipient has been leading Lions’ national scouting for several years, helping to discover talents like Shaq Johnson, Isaiah Guzylak-Messam and Jevon Cottoy. Many believe that Simon is ready to take the next step and become the face of a CFL franchise.

Jeremy Snyder

Current position: Assistant General Manager, Ottawa Redblacks

Snyder has more than fifteen years of professional football experience, of which the nine youngest have joined the CFL. He’s been in Ottawa since March 2013, which means that he knows exactly how to build a team from scratch.

Spencer Zimmerman

Current position: Director of the American scout Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Zimmerman has nearly a decade of human resource experience between the Argonauts and Tiger-Cats, who specialize in the acquisition of talent on both sides of the border. Zimmerman, who won a Gray Cup as Deputy Director General of Toronto in 2017, knows how to build a CFL-level winner.