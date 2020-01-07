Twelfth night celebrated with a Christmas tree bonfire in Pleasant Prairie

Loading...

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – It didn’t take long to officially end Christmas Monday evening.

Just a few minutes of flames jumping through pine branches that, until a few days before, had been decorated for Christmas with strings of colorful lights, beautiful ornaments and garlands.

A few hundred people stood around a bonfire that smelled like a roast air freshener and sang Christmas carols on a beach as they officially said goodbye to Christmas.

It was an annual thing in this community of 22,000 residents of Kenosha County to celebrate the twelfth night with a bonfire of once magnificent, now desiccated Christmas trees. It ended over two decades ago.

But on Monday, the good people of Pleasant Prairie decided to revive the tradition, by singing Christmas carols, drinking hot cocoa, eating cookies and candy canes and ogling flaming conifers. Before the bonfire was lit, they huddled around two burners to toast marshmallows and sing “Twelve Days of Christmas” as parents and children held up handmade signs for each day. Christmas.

“It was pretty amazing and exciting and a great way to bring the community together and get people out,” said Jean Werbie-Harris, vice-president of the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society and director of village development.

Lt. Kevin Mattison of the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department throws a tree on the burning pile during a bonfire in the twelfth night Christmas tree Monday evening. (Photo: Michael Sears, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The tradition of scheduling a twelfth night festival, also known as the Epiphany Eve, dates back centuries and occurs on the last of 12 days of Christmas.

In some countries, it was unlucky to leave Christmas decorations hanging after the twelfth night, and in colonial America, Christmas wreaths were removed from front doors at the end of the 12 days of Christmas with fruit and nuts edible from the crowns eaten during a twelfth Night Feast.

Pleasant Prairie “adopted its own version of the Twelfth Night tradition in a different way with a bonfire of the remaining Christmas trees with song and hot chocolate,” said Werbie-Harris. “We put a huge pile of dead Christmas trees in front of the town hall, they lit it every year and it became a celebration.”

The community celebrated the twelfth night from 1980 to 1993.

The city of Kenosha is one of the biggest contributors to Christmas trees, but the number of trees at the Pleasant Prairie Twelfth Night event dropped when the city issued a burning ban in the late 1980s.

After the celebration of the Twelfth Night in 1993, a great push to recycle the Christmas trees meant putting conifers in a new park he was developing, Prairie Springs Park, where a quarry of sand and gravel was allowed to be planted. fill with water. Instead of burning them, used Christmas trees were placed in 110-acre Andrea Lake for fish habitat.

“Everyone sort of decided that maybe it was a tradition that had run its course,” said Werbie-Harris.

Annika Benton, left, 17, and Ella Lawler, 14, of Kenosha roast marshmallows during Monday night’s twelfth night Christmas tree bonfire at Andrea Lake. (Photo: Michael Sears, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Twenty-seven years later, the Twelfth Night bonfire returned as a means for Pleasant Prairie to promote its historic society, the opening this summer of a village historical museum and the development of a new downtown. .

The site was moved from a vacant agricultural field south of Chase Bank to a beach next to Lake Andrea.

After stacked trees fell at several sites around the village, firefighters started the fire with flares and drip torches commonly used by firefighters as a tactic for suppressing forest fires in order to start the fire. fire.

“It’s pretty safe. Once you turn on the torch, you walk along the pile and drip down the fire, which is a mixture of diesel and gasoline,” said Craig Roepke, fire chief of Pleasant Prairie , before the celebration of the twelfth night.

“Since it’s been so long, few people probably remember it,” said Roepke, who has worked in the department since 1982. “It’s a great event where people can get together and celebrate the end of the vacation.”

With barely any wind and temperatures of 37 degrees, it was a perfect evening for a bonfire.

At 6:30 p.m., a dozen people launched red flares into a pile of 150 trees, some still twinkling with garlands, while firefighters used two torches. It took about 20 seconds for the 15-foot-tall green mound to quickly turn orange, crackling and brittle as the needles were consumed by the flames, warming the crowd and illuminating the smiling faces.

Patty Roepke’s tree was in the pile – her husband is the fire chief. Her mother-in-law Margaret Roepke’s Christmas tree was not.

“Mine is back in the attic,” joked Margaret Roepke.

As the bonfire began to wane, the children in the crowd chanted “Add more trees!” and the firemen forced, firing heaps of balsam fir trees and Fraser and white pines and scotch which were formerly in the place of honor in the houses and the businesses, to throw themselves on the fire.

Then they looked at scarlet and magenta sparks floating upward toward a crescent-shaped moon.

