TVR Griffith Delayed Again: Report

The new TVR Griffith, which is definitely a good car, was hit with another delay. This is due to past delays affecting some problems with the factory. Surprise – this recent delay also has to do with the factory.

A newsletter from current TVR boss Les Edgar was apparently recently sent to potential owners, said Autocar, who had read the newsletter. The report notes that the company has been persuading its buyers that the Griffith continues to be ready for production, as it has reportedly become “quiet” at the automaker’s Ebbw Vale plant.

Edgar’s newsletter reveals that TVR has now registered the original 2017 show car, which is believed to be the only Griffith ever built, for the road. The car will go on the road for testing and participation in events in the coming months.

However, significant problems remain. The progress in the Ebbw Vale factory is “slower than hoped” and the building needs a new roof. Edgar said TVR is working with the Welsh government to resolve these issues and get the work going.

It is unclear when work will resume.

As I said in reports of one of the earlier delays, the Griffith is a car worth waiting for. It looks great and has a 500hp V8 and a manual gearbox to scream out loud. It all comes from a small boutique automaker. You can’t really expect them to have everything airtight right away. For some, that may even be part of the charm.

We saw the new Griffith in person for the first time at the Goodwood Revival 2017. It is breathtaking in real life and a little wild to think that in two years there will probably still be the only Griffith that exists.

We were originally promised a delivery date “early 2019”. Obviously that didn’t happen. It has now been pushed back to the beginning or middle of this year. Provided, of course, that the company can finally start production. Hopefully here.

We have asked TVR for a comment and will update it when we hear something.