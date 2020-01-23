TV wall mount for bedrooms or living rooms

For someone who has lived almost exclusively in small apartments, it amazes me that I decided to mount my TV once I moved into the largest of all.

Mounting a TV on the wall is simpler than it seems. You don’t need a lot of heavy equipment or power tools (just a drill and probably a level) and it doesn’t take a lot of planning to do it. The advantage of mounting your TV is to free up storage space or sound bars better suited to the top of your TV stand.

It allows full range of motion (even if I don’t use it) due to its articulated extension arm, and it keeps me from having to add another piece of furniture to a small room. It comes with its own level to make sure I didn’t end up with a cockeyed screen, which was a bargain. And since I don’t have a cable box in the bedroom, I have a discreet little shelf for the Apple TV and a cover to hide the cords. I’m ready, golden and golden.

There is a lot to consider when mounting your TV, but if you have thought about it, this is your kick in the ass. The brackets are available in all sizes so you can make sure it’s the right one for your TV and that there are options to rotate or static (always rotate, in case you need to point it in a different direction).

Articulated wall mount for ECHOGEAR full motion TV

Larger televisions require larger hardware. This option can hold up to 70 inches of a TV screen, with full swivel and is only 2.6 inches from the wall when fully installed.

Tilting wall mount for AmazonBasics TV

If you don’t need all the bells and whistles, this sturdy wall mount can hold an 80-inch TV and tilts 18 degrees for the optimal viewing angle. It has a built-in level for easy installation and quick-release tabs, so there is no need for additional tools to secure the TV.

It is time that we all lift our televisions from the dredgers of a multimedia unit and onto a wall. You (probably) have spent a lot of money on this high-end TV that makes your Netflix frenzy look like a work of art, and you should treat it like that.

