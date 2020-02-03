TV stations are looking for exclusivity in the search for “halo” effects

Data from the television receiver OzTAM showed that the audience during the two-week Australian Open tournament increased by 17 percent compared to the previous year.

The Australian Open, which ended on Sunday evening, saw an average of 531,660 spectators in major cities and 726,935 in regional areas. In 2018, the open average was 453,381 in the capitals – a number that media buying agencies rely on – and 622,307 in Germany.

Last week’s show of Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal’s match was watched by 1.918 million viewers from major cities alone.

Nine is the owner of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. The media company’s deal gave him exclusivity for all premium tennis games played on broadcast, streaming and digital platforms until 2024.

According to Smith, Nine’s tennis show has proven that the halo concept – the idea of ​​cross-promoting shows and increasing audience with a sport – still works.

“The view was that Halo disappeared until recently – it is no longer as relevant as it was. I would suggest that that has changed now … the way Channel Nine advertises their shows, Advertises across platforms, reinvented itself and has grown the halo again, “he said.

Brent Williams, Nine’s sports director, said this year’s growth was a combination of the Australians’ success, the competitive games and the arrangement nine-head Hugh Marks made with Tennis Australia.

“We saw fantastic tennis this year and the success of the Australians – Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios, John Millman – the fact that they went deeper into the tournament will certainly help us a lot,” said Williams. “It was brave and brave The decision of us to give up 40 years of cricket and to go into tennis made a lot of sense for us and our company.”

The Big Bash League runs on both Seven and Foxtel, but has lost audiences this year.

Credit: AAP

Australia’s other major summer sport – the Big Bash League – runs on both Seven and Foxtel, but has lost audiences this year. The preliminary ratings of OzTAM decreased on Saturday compared to the previous year by 10 percent to 383,000 viewers and nationwide to 609,000. Meanwhile, Fox Cricket’s exclusive men’s BBL matches averaged 158,000 domestically, a 25 percent decrease from the previous year. Combined coverage averages 780,000 in Australia, a decrease of 7 percent. These numbers will change before the weekend finale.

Seven said its total cricket offering – Women’s International, Women’s BBL, Tests and BBL – has so far reached 15.213 million based on viewers who saw at least a minute of coverage. For comparison: Nines tennis reached 14.5 million.

Mr. Smith said that the challenge for cricket – especially the big bash – was to build tribes and build consistent planning.

“One of the key factors for Channel Seven is to get more viewers, which means higher TV ratings and thus higher advertising revenue. Foxtel is about getting more subscribers, whether they’re on Kayo or Foxtel, ”he said.

“One of the challenges that Big Bash Cricket has to offer – it was first class entertainment property, but the establishment of a tribal club is still pending.” The other part of it are definable windows. Big Bash is exchanged and exchanged where it suits tests. “

Zoe Samios is a media and telecommunications reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Most often seen in business

Loading