TV station, live stream, kick-off time and team news for the series A derby duel – The Sun.

INTER and AC Milan again compete against each other. The two Italian giants want to continue their good runs in Serie A.

The Nerazzurri want to close the gap to league leaders Juventus because they are aiming for a first title since 2010.

2

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to San Siro and scored twice in five games

Since then, AC Milan have been unbeaten in seven games in all competitions since the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who also played the main role for Inter.

When does Inter start against AC Milan?

This Derby della Madonnina duel will take place on Sunday February 9th.

The starting shot is at 7.45 p.m. British time – that is in Italy at 8.45 p.m. and 2.45 p.m. Eastern time.

The game takes place in San Siro, a common stadium between the two clubs.

Which TV channel does Inter vs AC Milan run on and can I stream it live?

Inter against AC Milan is broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. The transmission takes place from 7.40 p.m.

This channel is available from Sky on subscription for £ 11.99 per month, while Virgin Media customers must be reachable by phone.

You can also stream live on Premier Player for £ 11.99 a month or £ 99 a year.

For US viewers, you can tune in via ESPN +.

What is the team message?

Inter Milan’s disciplinary record in recent games could hamper them against their local rivals.

Lautaro Martinez, Alessandro Bastoni and goalkeeper Tommaso Berni are suspended, while Borja Valero and Roberto Gagliardini have limited midfield options.

Due to the absence of Samir Handanovic – and Berni has already left – Daniele Padelli stays in goal for his second appearance in Serie A for internazionals.

AC Milan are without midfielder Lucas Biglia, while Leo Duarte and Rade Krunic are injured.

2

Romelu Lukaku has scored 16 Serie A goals this season, with only Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring more goals

Statistical attack!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic can improve to sixth place in the top scorers’ game in this game should he improve his six goals

Inter Milan have been unbeaten in the last four games of the game, including three straight wins

This is the 225th official meeting of the two – a total of 296.

What are the chances?

Inter Milan are favorites to win against their arch enemies on 19/20. Rossoneri on October 29th / 10th

Ibrahimovic has inspired AC Milan since he moved in December, even if he isn’t playing.

According to Ladbrokes, the Swede is expected to have a goal and support from the ex-Inter-Star, giving the punters a price of 25/1.

But Romelu Lukaku has been sensational since moving to Manchester United and has a hat trick in the derby with 22/1.