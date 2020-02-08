TV station, kick-off time, free live stream, team lineups and odds for Six Nations 2020 – The Sun.

It is a struggle between two new head coaches in the Six Nations when Andy Farrells Ireland receives Wayne Pivacs Wales in Dublin.

Both teams started as winners on the opening weekend, but it is the Welshman who will be more confident in this tournament.

Nick Tompkins tried his debut for WalesCredit: EPA

Ireland prevailed against Scotland with a 19:12 win, while Wales were far more convincing with a 42-0 win over whip boys Italy at Principality Stadium.

When will Ireland start against Wales?

Ireland v Wales starts today at 2.15pm.

The game takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Which TV channel is Ireland vs Wales on and can I stream it live?

Ireland v Wales is broadcast live on ITV1 in the UK.

Reporting begins 50 minutes before the game starts at 1:25 p.m.

To stream the game live, go to the ITV Hub.

In Ireland, the Six Nations are live on Virgin Media One.

In the USA, the Six Nations are represented live on NBC Sports Gold.

If you’re looking from the U.S., you can stream with an NBC Rugby Pass for $ 79.99 a year.

This way you can watch every game of the Heineken Champions Cup and the English Premier League in addition to the six nations.

Can I watch Ireland vs Wales for free?

ITV and the ITV Hub are free for UK viewers if they have a TV license.

Irish viewers can also watch for free, with Virgin Media One being free to receive.

Team news

head to head

In Wales there were 69 wins against 53 in Ireland and seven draws between the two teams.

The teams met three times in 2019, with Ireland winning at home and away in the World Cup warm-up games.

In the crucial game, Wales won 25: 7 at the Principality Stadium, securing the Grand Slam of the Six Nations.

All of the Six Nations games between the two teams have been won by the home team since 2016 when Ireland and Wales played a 16:16 tie at Aviva Stadium.

What you said

Ireland’s head coach Andy Farrell: “We’re in a good place, we’re packed to the brim, ready for what we know it will be a very, very tough game.”

“We know that Wales is a Grand Slam champion and semi-finalist at the World Cup, and rightly so.

“They are approached as a great team. We know what’s coming this week and we’re happy about that.”

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac Regarding his team selection: “After a successful start last weekend, we only made one change.

“Nick [Tompkins] comes on the team, I thought he played exceptionally well when he came on as a substitute last week, so he deserved the start.

“George, who played very well in the middle last weekend, retires to the grand piano.”