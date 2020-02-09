TV station, kick-off time, free live stream and teams for the Six Nations game – The Sun.

FRANCE will try to build on the great victory over England while welcoming Italy to the Stade de France.

It was a great opening weekend for the Six Nations for Les Bleus, who had survived a late rematch to knock out Red Rose 24-17 in Paris.

1

France celebrates attempted opening against EnglandCredit: AP: Associated Press

They meet the Azzurri, which Cardiff were beaten by Wales and could not even land on a 0:42 tie.

When does France start against Italy?

France vs. Italy begins at 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. local time.

France against Italy is played at the Stade de France in Paris.

Which TV channel does France play against Italy and can I stream it live?

You can watch this game live on BBC ONE in the UK.

Reporting begins at 2:30 p.m.

Streaming is available on the BBC iPlayer.

NBC Sports Gold owns the rights to all Six Nations games in the United States.

To stream the game live, you can purchase a rugby pass for $ 79.99, which also allows you to follow all games of the England Premiership and the Heineken Champions Cup.

How do I watch France vs Italy for free?

BBC ONE and the BBC iPlayer are free for all UK viewers with a TV license.

Spectators in France and Italy can also watch the game for FREE on France 2 and DMAX, respectively.

What is the team message?

FRANCE

move

15. Anthony Bouthier

14. Teddy Thomas

13. Arthur Vincent

12. Gael Fickou

11. Vincent Rattez

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont

Forward

1. Cyril Baille

2. Julien Marchand

3. Mohammad Haouas

4. Bernard Le Roux

5. Paul Willemse

6. François Cros

7. Charles Ollivon

8. Gregory Alldritt

replacement

16. Peato Mauvaka 17. Jefferson Poirot 18. Demba Bamba 19. Romain Taofifenua 20. Boris Palu 21. Cameron Woki 22. Baptiste Serin 23. Matthieu Jalibert

ITALY

move

15. Jayden Hayward

14. Mattia Bellini

13. Luca Morisi

12. Carlo Canna

11. Matteo Minozzi

10. Tommaso Allan

9. Callum Braley

Forward

1. Andrea Lovotti

2. Luca Bigi

3. Giosue Zilocchi

4. Alessandro Zanni

5. Niccolo Cannone

6. Jake Polledri

7. Sebastian Negri

8. Braam Steyn

replacement

16. Federico Zani 17. Danilo Fischetti 18. Marco Riccioni 19. Dean Budd 20. Federico Ruzza 21. Giovanni Licata 22. Guglielmo Palazzani 23. Giulio Bisegni