TV station, kick-off time, free live stream and teams for the Six Nations game – The Sun.

FRANCE will try to build on the great victory over England while welcoming Italy to the Stade de France.
It was a great opening weekend for the Six Nations for Les Bleus, who had survived a late rematch to knock out Red Rose 24-17 in Paris.
1
France celebrates attempted opening against EnglandCredit: AP: Associated Press
They meet the Azzurri, which Cardiff were beaten by Wales and could not even land on a 0:42 tie.
When does France start against Italy?
- France vs. Italy begins at 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. local time.
- France against Italy is played at the Stade de France in Paris.
Which TV channel does France play against Italy and can I stream it live?
- You can watch this game live on BBC ONE in the UK.
- Reporting begins at 2:30 p.m.
- Streaming is available on the BBC iPlayer.
- NBC Sports Gold owns the rights to all Six Nations games in the United States.
- To stream the game live, you can purchase a rugby pass for $ 79.99, which also allows you to follow all games of the England Premiership and the Heineken Champions Cup.
How do I watch France vs Italy for free?
- BBC ONE and the BBC iPlayer are free for all UK viewers with a TV license.
- Spectators in France and Italy can also watch the game for FREE on France 2 and DMAX, respectively.
What is the team message?
FRANCE
move
- 15. Anthony Bouthier
- 14. Teddy Thomas
- 13. Arthur Vincent
- 12. Gael Fickou
- 11. Vincent Rattez
- 10. Romain Ntamack
- 9. Antoine Dupont
Forward
- 1. Cyril Baille
- 2. Julien Marchand
- 3. Mohammad Haouas
- 4. Bernard Le Roux
- 5. Paul Willemse
- 6. François Cros
- 7. Charles Ollivon
- 8. Gregory Alldritt
replacement
16. Peato Mauvaka 17. Jefferson Poirot 18. Demba Bamba 19. Romain Taofifenua 20. Boris Palu 21. Cameron Woki 22. Baptiste Serin 23. Matthieu Jalibert
ITALY
move
- 15. Jayden Hayward
- 14. Mattia Bellini
- 13. Luca Morisi
- 12. Carlo Canna
- 11. Matteo Minozzi
- 10. Tommaso Allan
- 9. Callum Braley
Forward
- 1. Andrea Lovotti
- 2. Luca Bigi
- 3. Giosue Zilocchi
- 4. Alessandro Zanni
- 5. Niccolo Cannone
- 6. Jake Polledri
- 7. Sebastian Negri
- 8. Braam Steyn
replacement
16. Federico Zani 17. Danilo Fischetti 18. Marco Riccioni 19. Dean Budd 20. Federico Ruzza 21. Giovanni Licata 22. Guglielmo Palazzani 23. Giulio Bisegni