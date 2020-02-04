TV schedule Six Nations 2020, schedule, British times

Six Nations fever is ready to seize the nation again with the home countries that accompany France and Italy in the showpiece annual tournament.

Defending champion Wales will be determined to stick to their title, although England is a heavy favorite in the competition to claim the crown.

RadioTimes.com has completed the full list of Six Nations games below, including details about watching each game.

When is the Six Nations 2020?

The tournament starts on Saturday 1 February 2020 and runs to Saturday, March 14, 2020.

On which channel are the Six Nations active?

Fans can tune in to watch the games for free via BBC and ITV channels.

View the broadcast list below for specific broadcast details of competitions.

How to stream the Six Nations live online

You can also stream the matches live via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on various devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Six Nations 2020 competitions

All British time

Round 2

Saturday, February 8

Example: Ireland versus Wales (2.15 p.m.) ITV / S4C

Preview: Scotland against England (4.45 pm) BBC One

Sunday, February 9

Preview: France against Italy (3:00 PM) BBC One

Round 3

Saturday, February 22

Italy against Scotland (2.15 p.m.) ITV

Wales against France (4.45 pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday, February 23

England against Ireland (3 p.m.) ITV

Round 4

Saturday, March 7

Ireland against Italy (2.15 p.m.) ITV

England against Wales (4:45 PM) ITV / S4C

Sunday, March 8

Scotland against France (3:00 PM) BBC One

Round 5

Saturday, March 14

Wales v Scotland (2.15 p.m.) BBC One / S4C

Italy v. England (4.45 p.m.) ITV

France against Ireland (8 p.m.) BBC One

Who won the last Six Nations?

Wales is the reigning champion after winning the Grand Slam in 2019.

They crashed England in the third round of games, a result that proved vital in the hunt for glory.