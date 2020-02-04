TV schedule Six Nations 2020, schedule, British times

Six Nations fever is ready to seize the nation again with the home countries that accompany France and Italy in the showpiece annual tournament.
Defending champion Wales will be determined to stick to their title, although England is a heavy favorite in the competition to claim the crown.
RadioTimes.com has completed the full list of Six Nations games below, including details about watching each game.
When is the Six Nations 2020?
The tournament starts on Saturday 1 February 2020 and runs to Saturday, March 14, 2020.
On which channel are the Six Nations active?
Fans can tune in to watch the games for free via BBC and ITV channels.
View the broadcast list below for specific broadcast details of competitions.
How to stream the Six Nations live online
You can also stream the matches live via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on various devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Six Nations 2020 competitions
All British time
Round 2
Saturday, February 8
Example: Ireland versus Wales (2.15 p.m.) ITV / S4C
Preview: Scotland against England (4.45 pm) BBC One
Sunday, February 9
Preview: France against Italy (3:00 PM) BBC One
Round 3
Saturday, February 22
Italy against Scotland (2.15 p.m.) ITV
Wales against France (4.45 pm) BBC One / S4C
Sunday, February 23
England against Ireland (3 p.m.) ITV
Round 4
Saturday, March 7
Ireland against Italy (2.15 p.m.) ITV
England against Wales (4:45 PM) ITV / S4C
Sunday, March 8
Scotland against France (3:00 PM) BBC One
Round 5
Saturday, March 14
Wales v Scotland (2.15 p.m.) BBC One / S4C
Italy v. England (4.45 p.m.) ITV
France against Ireland (8 p.m.) BBC One
Who won the last Six Nations?
Wales is the reigning champion after winning the Grand Slam in 2019.
They crashed England in the third round of games, a result that proved vital in the hunt for glory.