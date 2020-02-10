TV Guide – Zoom in on Natalie Portman’s Oscars dress for some feminist fashion – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Sunday

February 9, 2020 at 7:31 PM

Natalie Portman was not shy about defending female directors during the awards season and she brought it to a new level for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. In a fashionable trend, Portman incorporated the names of female directors in her outfit for the evening.

We already went over the Portman hood on the red carpet and then we zoomed in on the intricate stitching on the upholstery, and we got the biggest surprise of our lives. What buttons or intricate lace details appear to be on the lapel of Portman’s cape are actually elegantly stitched names of female directors who were not nominated for Oscars at this year’s ceremony.

Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman posted a close-up of the names on Twitter, including Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller and Mari Diop, and more. “I wanted to subtly recognize the women who were not recognized this year for their incredible work,” Portman explains in the video.

Natalie Portman embroidered her cape Dior with all female directors who were not nominated for #Oscars. View her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf

– Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) 10 February 2020

It is clear that Portman has become the best TV Guide clothing from this year's Oscars.

