If fictional TV characters Ally McBeal and Eli Stone had a love child, it would be Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy). She is the reserved but overwhelming title character on NBC’s newest and most refreshing musical to date, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which rolls a sneak preview of his heart-warming pilot episode Tuesday.

Like Ally and Eli did on their romantic musicals titled, Zoey can hear tunes that others can’t hear. It is a force that the tricky computer encoder experiences after an accident during a standard MRI scan. Armed but initially charged with the ability to hear people’s heart songs, Zoey eventually appreciates her gift and her chance to make deeper contact with loved ones and even strangers. Loved ones like her father Mitch (a now cuddly Peter Gallagher), who is dying of a neurological disorder that has made him speechless, and Zoey’s office-bestie Max (Skylar Astin), who is secretly in love with her. There is also Zoey’s boss Joan (Lauren Graham) and Zoey’s neighbor and confidant Mo (Alex Newell).

Of course, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is derived from Ally McBeal and Eli Stone – it even takes place in San Francisco like the latter – but viewers younger than 25 are not familiar with those shows, so this musical seems super original. By the way, at least Zoey is not a lawyer. And the lovely people in her life are unique and talented enough to make this show fun and fresh. As Mo remarks so wisely in the pilot, “Songs are only an expression of our deepest desires” and NBC’s desire to make this show a success is evident in the high production quality, expensive licenses for licenses, choreography and casting and Zoey’s An extraordinary playlist is all the better for that.

Broadway fans, for example, know that Gallagher can sing, but the average viewer will be blown away by his ability to not only make a ballad, but to touch the heart with songs like ‘True Colors’. Graham also has a few performances that are worthy of The Masked Singer when she delivers powerful pop hits such as ‘Roar’ by Katy Perry. (Unfortunately, Graham fans will have to wait until the third episode, aired at the end of February, to hear and see her perform.) Astin, who will forever be Jesse from the Pitch Perfect movies, shines here and there with a tune. Levy and Mary Steenburgen, who costar as Zoey’s mother Maggie, aren’t as vocally strong as everyone else, but they come up with cute little ways to downplay their growling weaknesses.

Viewers will also have to be patient with the Mo by Newell. Although he is a welcome and spicy addition to the cast with the voice of an angel, there are far too many moments when he crosses the border in stereotypical gay-black sidekick territory, full of fantastic costumes, wigs, eye rollers and catch sentences. Fortunately, Mo gets depth in the fourth episode that delves into his background story and raison d’être.

But it all comes back to Levy, who does amazing work from scene to scene as a sweet millennial who doesn’t know much about music, but has a real skill to help those in need. This is of course the price of her power, but a lesser actress would have been too viscous-sweet to experience. As she proved at Suburgatory, Levy has a ridiculously expressive face and the necessary comic timing to head a series and let you watch. This time you even want to sing.

TV guide Rating: 4/5

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will premiere with a sneak peak Tuesday 7 January at 10 / 9c on NBC, with an encore from the pilot that will be broadcast on Sunday 16 February at 8 / 7c.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)

