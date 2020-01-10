Loading...

TV Guide

Thursday

January 9, 2020 at 4:32 PM

The Saved by the Bell revival is not without Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen). According to new reports, the famous duo will be part of the new series in “only capacity”.

After telling reporters last fall that there had been no contact at all with him about the revival, Gosselaar told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he and Thiessen would appear in the new series. “Everyone can sleep well at night,” he said. “It looks like you will have us in a certain capacity.”

Gosselaar also said about Tracy Wigfield’s new view of the story: “I’m glad I can be part of it. What I’ve read so far is good.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gosselaar appears in three episodes and has also been added to the series as executive producer. The role of Thiessen in the new series is still being smoothed out.

Everything we know about it saved by the Bell Revival

The series’ logline, premiered on NBC’s upcoming streaming service Peacock, says Zack has become California’s governor and ends up in hot water and closing too many low-income schools. When he proposes to send affected students to the best performing schools in the state – including his alma mater Bayside High – the new students “give the over-privileged Bayside children a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

Original cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez have already signed up for the series. Champions star Josie Totah will lead the student cast as a cheerleader loved and feared by her fellow students.

Saved By the Bell is available to stream on Hulu.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

