12/30/19 update: Zac Efron has now offered an update on his condition and confirmed reports that he was temporarily hospitalized for an illness during the production of his new reality-adventure series Killing Zac Efron for Quibi. According to Efron, he recovered from his illness quickly enough to complete his work on the new series.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday evening, Efron wrote: "Very grateful to everyone who reached out. I got sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quickly and finished 3 Amazing weeks in PNG I'm at home on vacation with my friends and family. Thank you for all the love and concern, see you in 2020! "

Very grateful to everyone who reached out. I got sick in Papua New Guinea, but I bounced back quickly and finished 3 amazing weeks at P.N.G. I am at home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thank you for all the love and concern, see you soon in 2020!

Previously 12/29/19: Zac Efron had a phone call while filming his new adventure series for Quibi, strangely titled Killing Zac Efron. During the production of the next reality show, which features the actor stranded for three weeks on an isolated island with a local guide and minimal equipment, Efron is said to have been infected with a serious infection and to have had to be flown to the hospital for treatment.

The Australian Associated Press reported on Sunday that the actor was filming the series in Papua New Guinea but was to be flown to hospital in Brisbane, Australia, for several days of treatment for a infection. According to the Daily Telegraph, sudden Efron's disease was a type of bacterial infection, possibly typhoid, and required several days of medical attention. Efron's condition would have become stable enough for him to be released from care on Tuesday 24 December. He has since been spotted in a Los Angeles store on Saturday.

Killing Zac Efron is one of the originals stacked by celebrities that will debut on Quibi, a new streaming service that will launch on mobile devices on April 6, 2020. Efron stars in and executive are producing the series.

In a statement surrounding Killing Zac Efron's November Quibi announcement, the actor said: "I tend to thrive in extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me all. levels. wait! "

Representatives from Efron and Quibi did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TV Guide.

