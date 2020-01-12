NBC silver the comic gold that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is! NBC chairman Paul Telegdy announced on Saturday to the Television Critics Association that the network has given an 11 episode directly to series to Young Rock, a sitcom based on the life of the blockbuster.

Dwayne Johnson works with Fresh off the Boat showrunner Nahnatchka Khan for a comedy with one camera based on his formative years. Telegdy confirmed that although the show is aimed at his youth, Dwayne Johson appears in every episode and the network has great faith in this new series – hence the outright sequence.

“Many of you may or may not have heard or read over the years that I have spoken about this wild and unpredictable and frankly incredible childhood that I had my early years of adolescence, my teenage years, the ‘Young Rock’ years , “Johnson told reporters in a recorded video message. “For example, we’re going to find him (Young Rock), wreaking havoc on the streets of Hawaii, when I was a very young teenager who apparently was arrested every week and did many things that I shouldn’t have done, but still a good child. “

Discover your new favorite program: watch this now!

However, that is not the only period that Young Rock will show. Johnson promised that the series would also hit his teenage years in Nashville, Tennessee, and told insane stories like that time bought his first car from a crackhead for $ 70. You know, normal things for children.

For wrestling fans, Johnson said we will see some of the origins of his wrestling career, pre-WWE.

“From there we (…) move on to Young Rock as a professional wrestler and not to Young Rock as a professional wrestler in bright light and great success of the WWE, but more importantly, the critical time before I came to WWE , when I was struggling for 40 dollars per game, in a very small wrestling company from Nashville, Tennessee, where we were struggling in car dealerships and used car dealers’ parking places to sheds, to fairs, to flea markets for 40 dollars per game. “

There is no premiere date announced for Young Rock, but it is likely to be broadcast in the 2020-21 season.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers “data-image-credit =” “data-image-alt-text =” Dwayne Johnson, Ballers “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image -title = “‹ Dwayne Johnson, Ballers “data-image-filename =” 190822-dwayne-johnson-ballers.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2019/08/23 “data-image-crop =” ” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Dwayne JohnsonNahnatchka Khan