If you have not yet discovered why Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) from To All the Boys I Loved Before became the boyfriend of the internet in 2018, this is your chance. To celebrate the upcoming release of the sequel to the film, To All the Boys: P. I Still Love You, Netflix now offers non-subscribers the opportunity to temporarily stream to all the guys I have loved.

The streaming service announced on Tuesday that the film, an adaptation of Jenny Han’s YA novel of the same name, will be available to anyone without a Netflix account from now until Monday, March 9. To all the guys I have loved, one of the TV Guide’s choices is for the best romantic movies to stream on Netflix’s this Valentine’s Day, and because you don’t even have to borrow a password to keep silent with the feel-good movie , it’s a no-brainer.

Lead actress Lana Condor has joined forces with Centineo to bring the news in a video that has been posted on the official Twitter account of Netflix.

To All the Boys I Loved Before debuted on Netflix for the first time in 2018 and was an instant hit. The teen rom-com revolves around the romantic adventures of Condor Lara Jean Covey. In the story, Lara Jean writes love letters to all her old crushes that she wants to keep to herself – but somehow they all get the mail and Centineo’s Peter is one of those unintended recipients.

To All the Boys: P. I Love You continues where that film has gone and brings a new potential candidate into the mix. An adaptation of the third book, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, will also follow on Netflix.

Click here to view To All the Boys that I have loved even without a Netflix account.

To All the Boys: P. I Still Love You premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, February 12.

