TV Guide – Yes, that was J. Lo’s daughter on the stage of the Super Bowl – Entertainment – Austin 360

Your eyes are probably still adjusting all the Latina fuega on your screen during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, so you’ll be forgiven for not noticing huge details in the middle of Jennifer Lopez and shaking Shakira’s booty, flipping her , pole dancing spectacle: Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz.

Shortly after J. Lo raged through hits including “Get Right” and “Waiting For Tonight” – while, it must be said, absolutely perfect and insane athletic looks for everyone, let alone someone who turns 51 this year – she came in that dazzling feather coat that resembled the Puerto Rican flag on one side and the American flag on the other. (At 12:17 pm in the video.) That’s when a cute young lady trotted and started singing “Born in the USA” (and this is a good time to remind you that Puerto Rico is the USA) – and that young lady was none other than the daughter of Jennifer Lopez, one of the twins she had with the then husband Marc Anthony February 22 in 2008.

Apparently Emme sang before she talked and Lopez said she loves to sing. Too fast to tell if she will follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a professional singer, but if you do the Super Bowl before you can even ride, she has a pretty good start if she decides to do so.

J.Lo’s recording of her mini-me was allegedly intended as part of the Super Bowl tribute to Kobe Bryant, after they had also honored a moment of silence in the pre-show and organized an auction in favor of the Mamba Sports Academy.

