When Arrow first revealed that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) would die in Crisis on Infinite Earths, we have to admit that a small part of us thought he would find a way out. In fact, he did that by becoming a Specter! Ultimately, however, Oliver sacrificed himself in the Arrow episode of the crossover.

Although we have seen it decrease, we still have to ask ourselves … is he really dead?

To summarize, in a final position against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), Oliver used his new powers as Specter to create Earth Prime and bring everyone who had brought the Anti-Monitor back to life. Saving the world cost him his life, and he died in the arms of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) after he accused them of protecting this new world. The Legends of Tomorrow episode of DC Crisis was about the consequences of his sacrifice and even ended with a dedication to Oliver and the Green Arrow of the surviving heroes. So it looks like the Arrowverse has killed Oliver Queen.

For those of us who still doubt that this is really the end of the character, Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz has now offered an official word on the issue.

“He’s really dead this time,” Schwartz told The Hollywood Reporter. “Because the whole point of this death and the culmination of what brings us to the crossover is that all he has learned in the series and over the past eight years has led him to this moment to make the ultimate sacrifice of the hero. “

Yet the next episode of Arrow is the back door pilot of the spin-off from Mia Smoak Queen (Katherine McNamara) as the new Green Arrow, and Schwartz has confirmed that Oliver will then appear in the episode, which will be the final of the Arrow series to be.

“In our series final we have the challenge of what his role in the final is when he dies in eight years?” Schwartz said. “Once we thought that Stephen loved it. And I will not tell you what that is. But he is very happy with his last season … In one episode it honors the entire series and ends different storylines (for) characters from all our seasons, actually – past and present – in a hopefully very satisfying way. “

In the end, we don’t think Oliver will “undo” Oliver’s death, because that would curtail his sacrifice and make his trip this season feel like a wasted effort. However, it is difficult not to expect one last loophole, given all indications that this death is not the end of Oliver’s story.

In addition to the small spoiler that Oliver will appear in the final of the series, we also know that his wife Felicity Smoak Queen (Emily Bett Rickards) will also return. The last time we saw Felicity, she walked into a portal with the monitor, to a place where there was no way back and said, “I have waited a long time to see him. I am ready.”

Many fans interpreted that if Felicity chose to accompany Oliver in the hereafter – or whatever the multiverse equivalent is. Given that we do not know the exact rules and parameters of his powers as Specter, or if those forces affected where his soul went after death, there is a bit of room for a final chapter of his story. Moreover, we have never really discovered the details of his death with the Monitor, so who can say that there were no fine print that allowed Oliver to spend his days in a realm of peace and tranquility with Felicity as his happy ever after?

We all need to tune into the final to find out how exactly Oliver’s story ends, but we can’t stop thinking of Amell’s claim in San Diego Comic-Con that Arrow would have a happy ending. Once everything has been said and done, we trust that the ship’s captain will deliver a satisfactory end to Oliver’s story.

The final of the Arrow series will be broadcast on Tuesday 28 January at 9 / 8c on The CW.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

