TV Guide – Winners, Speeches, Best and Worst Dressed in 2020 Oscars: Here’s Everything You Missed – Entertainment – Austin 360

Hollywood’s biggest night is over, ending with a history-disruption when the Bong Joon Ho parasite closed its winning series of Oscars by taking the Best Picture trophy, making it the first non-English-language film to ever win the category.

Other big winners at the 92nd annual Academy Awards were Brad Pitt for best supporting actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix for best actor in Joker, Rene Zellweger for best actress in Judy and Laura Dern for best supporting role in Netflix’s wedding . Not to mention the winners we care about most: the stars who hit the red carpet and the presenters and artists who stole the show on the Oscars stage.

Here’s everything you’ve missed at the 2020 Oscars.

Jump to: the winners list, best and worst dressed, opening monologue and performance, stream the nominees, the presenters, the artists

Full 2020 Oscars Winner listLaura Dern “data-image-credit =” Kevin Winter, Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Laura Dern, 2020 Oscars “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target – url = “https://www.tvguide.com/news/2020-oscars-see-the-full-winners-list-92nd-academy-awards” data-image-title = “Laura Dern, 2020 Oscars” data – image-filename = “laura-dern-hpl.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/10” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image – aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1050” data-image-width = “2400” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data – image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

It seems that acting prices have been sewn during the Academy Awards, but anything can happen on Hollywood’s biggest night. See who surprises surprisingly controversial categories like Best Production Design and Best Costume Design and grab the big prizes with the full winners list.

Best and worst dressed on the Oscars Red Carpet

Before the show starts, we can play fashion critic while the nominees, presenters and artists walk the red carpet. Two-tone ensembles seemed to be the theme of the evening, but some A-listers could make that memo work better than others. There were also a few, such as Spike Lee and Natalie Portman, who decided to make a statement with their red carpet looks, and we give them a huge applause in our collection of the best and worst-dressed stars at the Oscars.

Jump to: the winners list, best and worst dressed, opening monologue and performance, stream the nominees, the presenters, the artists

Oscars GIF summary: funniest reactions, best speeches and OMG Moments James Corden and Rebel Wilson, 2020 Oscars “data-image-credit =” Kevin Winter, Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” James Corden and Rebel Wilson, 2020 Oscars “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” https://www.tvguide.com/news/2020-oscars-gif-recap-performances-reactions-winners-presenters/ “data-image-title =” James Corden and Rebel Wilson, 2020 Oscars “data-image-filename =” 200209-james-corden-rebel-wilson-oscars-hplg.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020 / 02/10 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1050 “data-image-width =” 2400 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

Even the most dedicated award fans will tell you that watching all three and a half hours of the 92nd annual Academy Awards is quite something. We know that most of you prefer to watch internet at the Oscars (it’s nicer, much less awkward, and has no commercials), and the best way to do that is with the best GIFs on the show. Here is an Oscars GIF summary of the best speeches, funniest jokes and show-stop moments.

Review: Janelle Monáe comes alive with energy and shadow in the opening show Oscars

The Oscars went host-free for the second year in a row and were once again better for it. The musical song by Janelle Monáe and a few minutes of jokes from top guests Steve Martin and Chris Rock were more than enough to fill the room full of energy and pleasure. The show included cameos from Billy Porter and Florence Pugh’s flower dress from Midsommar, which Monáe wore during her exciting performance – and she managed to inject a little bit of social commentary into it. Read the full review of the Oscars opening monologue.

How to stream all Oscar-nominated films this year Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite “data-image-credit =” NEON CJ Entertainment “data-image-alt-text =” Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo- jeong Jo, Parasite “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” https://www.tvguide.com/news/2020-oscars-how-to-stream-every-movie- nominated -92nd-academy-awards / “data-image-title =” Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite “data-image-filename =” 200109-parasite-hplg.jpg “data-image-date-created = “2020/01/09” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1050” data-image-width = “” 2400 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

Have you not seen the Academy Awards nominees this year? Do you want to know what it’s all about? We did the legwork for you. Here is your digital guide about when, where and how you can watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films.

The parasite of Bong Joon Ho wins the best photo and makes Oscars history

Yes, that just happened! Parasite by Bong Joon Ho just took home the Oscar for best photo, making it the first non-English film to win in that category. Parasite won four of the six prizes it was nominated for, the biggest prize of the night. It is the first South Korean film to win an Oscar and the first winner of the International Feature Film award, known until this year as the best foreign language film. Read more about the history-winning Oscar from Parasite.

Joaquin Phoenix chokes while talking at Oscars while quoting his deceased brother, River

Joaquin Phoenix made many great speeches this year during the awards season as he collected his trophies on the way to an Oscar for best actor. On Sunday evening, Phoenix was again victorious for his work in Joker and delivered a speech about inequality, justice, compassion and more … and it just went a bit off the rails. Phoenix used his speech to make a statement about the culture of cancellation and to pay tribute to his deceased brother, River. Read the full acceptance speech of the best actor Oscars from Joaquin Phoenix here.

View Billie Eilish’s Oscars in Memoriam Performance

Billie Eilish sang a cover of The Beatles ‘Yesterday’, while the producers, actors, writers and other members of the film world who had passed the past year scrolled across the screen and it was an incredibly emotional tribute. View the Oscars In Memoriam version of Billie Eilish here.

Frozen 2’s Idina Menzel calls in Elsas from all over the world for ‘Into the Unknown’ performance

As one of the nominees for Best Original Song, “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II clearly recorded a performance at the Oscars, but what you might not have expected was to hear so many voices coming on stage at Idina Menzel. In a terrific nod to Frozen’s international success and its sequel, voice actresses from around the world also voted that Elsa came on stage with Menzel to accompany her in the song. View the Oscars version of Idina Menzel here.

Why that surprise Eminem performance happened at the Oscars

This year’s Oscars were one of the most random – but also most welcome – surprises of all time: an Eminem version. Yes, Marshall Mathers decided to put down some bars during the award ceremony, which appeared from a trapdoor and served a full performance of his Academy Award-winning 2003 hit by 8-Mile. This is why…

Brad Pitt wins first actor Oscar, uses speech to destroy the senate republicans

Brad Pitt has largely bypassed political statements in favor of self-removing jokes during his competition season this year, but that all changed during Sunday night’s Oscars when he entered the stage to accept his trophy for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with a pointed count among Republicans of the Senate …

Zoom in on Natalie Portman’s Oscars dress for some feminist fashion

Natalie Portman was not shy about defending female directors during the awards season and she brought it to a new level for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. In a fashionable trend, Portman incorporated the names of female directors in her outfit for the evening. What buttons or intricate lace details appear to be on the lapel of Portman’s cape are actually elegantly stitched names of female directors who were not nominated for Oscars at this year’s ceremony.

NFL vet Matthew Cherry wins Oscar for her love, a sweet tribute to Black Fatherhood

Hair Love started with a Kickstarter campaign and culminated in an Oscar victory. The photo was honored on Sunday evening with the Academy Award for best animation film. Former NFL receiver Matthew A. Cherry, who wrote and directed Hair Love, joined the film industry after retiring in 2007 after a number of teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. He dedicated the Oscar victory to Kobe Bryant, who won the same category two years ago.

The ceremony of the 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET / 17:00 PT on ABC.

Other links from TVGuide.com The 92nd Annual Academy Awards Eddie MurphyScarlett JohanssonBrad PittJennifer AnistonJennifer LopezJanelle Monáe