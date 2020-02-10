TV guide – Winners list 2020 Oscars, parasite wins best image – Entertainment – Austin 360

Hollywood’s biggest night ended with a bang, with South Korean film Parasite by Bong Joon Ho winning the biggest prize in a surprising region. Sam Mendes’ 1917 was the perceived best forerunner in the 92nd Academy Awards, but Parasite cleaned up all night and won the best original screenplay, best director, best international position and wrote history as the first non-English best photo winner.
1917 still won victories for best cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing. In the meantime, the four acting categories went exactly as expected. Joaquin Phoenix indeed achieved his Best Actor victory for Joker and Brad Pitt collected his Best Man Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And the third time was a charm for Laura Dern, who won the Best Supporting Actor for the Wedding Story, and Rene Zellweger’s image of the same name in Judy added an Oscar for the best actress to her trophy board.
View all winners of the 2020 Oscars below. Also check out our red carpet gallery and everything else that you may have missed at the 92nd Academy Awards.
Bong Joon Ho, 92nd Academy Awards “data-image-credit =” Kevin Winter, Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Bong Joon Ho, 92nd Academy Awards “data-image-credit-url =” “data- image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Bong Joon Ho, 92nd Academy Awards” data-image-filename = “200209-oscars-bong-joon-ho.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/10” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”> Jump to: best photo, actor a leading role, actress in a leading role, actor in a supporting role, actress in a supporting role, directing, adapted scenario, original scenario, animated film, documentary, film editing, original score, original number, cinematography, costume design, animated short film, Live action short film, Sound mixing, Sound editing, Documentary short subject, Fi lm in foreign languages, Makeup and hairstyle, Visual effects, production design Best photo
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
Wedding story
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
WINNER: Parasite
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Wedding Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
WINNER: Rene Zellweger, Judy
Brad Pitt “data-image-credit =” Kevin Winter / Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Brad Pitt, 92nd Academy Awards “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url = “https://www.tvguide.com/news/brad-pitt-wins-oscar-blasts-impeachment-proceeding-in-speech/” data-image-title = “Brad Pitt, 92nd Academy Awards” data-image- filename = “brad-pitt-reg-1.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/10” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image- aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data- image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”> Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
WINNER: Laura Dern, wedding story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Laura Dern “data-image-credit =” Kevin Winter, Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Laura Dern, 2020 Oscars “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” Laura Dern, 2020 Oscars “data-image-filename =” laura-dern-news.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/02/10 “data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”> Directing
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, parasite
Custom scenario
Steve Zaillan, The Irishman
WINNER: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, little women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Original scenario
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, wedding story
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite
Animation film
How to train Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice
Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Roman
Missing Link – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
WINNER: Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Documentary function
WINNER: American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
The cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjr
The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
For Sama – Vaud Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Film editing
WINNER: Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford v. Ferrari
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth, Joker
Yang Jinmo, parasite
Original score
WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Alexandre Desplat, little women
Randy Newman, Wedding Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original song
“I can’t let you throw it away”, Toy Story 4 – Randy Newman
WINNER: “(I’m going to love me again”, Rocketman – Elton John and Bernie Taupin
“I am with you”, breakthrough – Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II – Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Standing Up”, Harriet – Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto, the Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, the lighthouse
WINNER: Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Costume design
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges, Joker
WINNER: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva
WINNER: Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois le Corre
Sister – Siqi Song
Live action short film
Brotherhood – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
WINNER: The Neighbors’ Window – Marshall Curry
Saria – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A Sister – Delphine Girard
Mix sound
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano, Ad Astra
Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow, Ford v. Ferrari
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland, Joker
WINNER: Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, 1917
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Edit sound
WINNER: Donald Sylvester, Ford v. Ferrari
Alan Robert Murray, Joker
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate, 1917
Wylie Stateman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Matthew Wood and David Acord, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary short subject
In the Absence – Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
WINNER: Learn to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You Are a Girl) – Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
International feature film
Corpus Christi – Poland
Honeyland – Northern Macedonia
Les Miserables – France
Pain and Glory – Spain
WINNER: Parasite – South Korea
Makeup and hairstyles
WINNER: Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker, Bombshell
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Joker
Jeremy Woodhead, Judy
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole, 1917
Visual effects
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli, The Irishman
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman, The Lion King
WINNER: Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy, 1917
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production design
Bob Shaw and Regina Graves, The Irishman
Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkovà, Jojo Rabbit
Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales, 1917
WINNER: Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, parasite
PHOTOS: The best and worst dressed stars of the Oscars of 2020
Other Links From TVGuide.com The IrishmanMarriage Story Once Upon A Time In HollywoodThe Two Pope Little Women Little Women Joker Parasite Antonio Banderas Leonardo Dicaprio Adam DriverJoaquin Phoenix Jonathan PryceCynthia ErivoSaoirse RonanCharlize Theron Rene ZellwegerTom Hank Anthony HopkinsAl PacinoJoe Pesci Brad Pitt Kathy Bate Laura DernKnives OutScarlett JohanssonFlorence PughMargot Robbie Martin ScorseseTodd PhillipsSam Mendes Quentin TarantinoBong Joon-hoKlausHow To Train Your Dragon 2Taika WaititiGreta GerwigRian JohnsonNoah BaumbachThe 92nd Annual Academy Awards