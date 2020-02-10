TV guide – Winners list 2020 Oscars, parasite wins best image – Entertainment – Austin 360

Hollywood’s biggest night ended with a bang, with South Korean film Parasite by Bong Joon Ho winning the biggest prize in a surprising region. Sam Mendes’ 1917 was the perceived best forerunner in the 92nd Academy Awards, but Parasite cleaned up all night and won the best original screenplay, best director, best international position and wrote history as the first non-English best photo winner.

1917 still won victories for best cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing. In the meantime, the four acting categories went exactly as expected. Joaquin Phoenix indeed achieved his Best Actor victory for Joker and Brad Pitt collected his Best Man Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And the third time was a charm for Laura Dern, who won the Best Supporting Actor for the Wedding Story, and Rene Zellweger’s image of the same name in Judy added an Oscar for the best actress to her trophy board.

Best photo

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

WINNER: Parasite

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Wedding Story

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

WINNER: Rene Zellweger, Judy

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

WINNER: Laura Dern, wedding story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Custom scenario

Steve Zaillan, The Irishman

WINNER: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, little women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Original scenario

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, wedding story

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

Animation film

How to train Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice

Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Roman

Missing Link – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

WINNER: Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Documentary function

WINNER: American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

The cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjr

The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

For Sama – Vaud Al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Film editing

WINNER: Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford v. Ferrari

Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman

Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth, Joker

Yang Jinmo, parasite

Original score

WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Alexandre Desplat, little women

Randy Newman, Wedding Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original song

“I can’t let you throw it away”, Toy Story 4 – Randy Newman

WINNER: “(I’m going to love me again”, Rocketman – Elton John and Bernie Taupin

“I am with you”, breakthrough – Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II – Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Standing Up”, Harriet – Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, the Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, the lighthouse

WINNER: Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Costume design

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Mark Bridges, Joker

WINNER: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva

WINNER: Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois le Corre

Sister – Siqi Song

Live action short film

Brotherhood – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

WINNER: The Neighbors’ Window – Marshall Curry

Saria – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister – Delphine Girard

Mix sound

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano, Ad Astra

Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow, Ford v. Ferrari

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland, Joker

WINNER: Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, 1917

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Edit sound

WINNER: Donald Sylvester, Ford v. Ferrari

Alan Robert Murray, Joker

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate, 1917

Wylie Stateman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Matthew Wood and David Acord, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary short subject

In the Absence – Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

WINNER: Learn to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You Are a Girl) – Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

International feature film

Corpus Christi – Poland

Honeyland – Northern Macedonia

Les Miserables – France

Pain and Glory – Spain

WINNER: Parasite – South Korea

Makeup and hairstyles

WINNER: Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker, Bombshell

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Joker

Jeremy Woodhead, Judy

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole, 1917

Visual effects

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli, The Irishman

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman, The Lion King

WINNER: Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy, 1917

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production design

Bob Shaw and Regina Graves, The Irishman

Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkovà, Jojo Rabbit

Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales, 1917

WINNER: Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, parasite

