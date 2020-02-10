TV Guide – Why that surprise Eminem performance happened during the Oscars – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

The Oscars have previously yielded big surprises, sometimes unintentionally (add the La-Land and Moonlight mix reference here) and sometimes great. The 92nd Academy Awards had one of the most random – but also very welcome – surprises of all time: an Eminem version.

Yes, Marshall Mathers has decided to drop some bars during the award ceremony. After Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a Best Original Song montage that ended with an extended clip of 8-Mile, Eminen appeared from a trapdoor and did a full version of his 2003 Academy Award-winning hit.

According to ABC head of alternative programming Robert Mills, Eminem never performed at the Oscars ceremony the year he won, and this performance corrected that. Turns out you don’t get just one shot and you miss out on your chance to blow – it can only take 15 years to get a second chance.

For those who wondered, Eminem won for “Lose Yourself”, but he did not perform his Oscar from Streisand that year. Now he has corrected that. #Oscars

The unexpected performance brought some pleasure to the show without a host, while the energy dropped after the amazing opening of Janelle Monae. Eminem played the entire song, while almost every person in the room under 40 spoke every word (we saw you Kelly Marie Tran and Zazie Beetz, and we tell it).

