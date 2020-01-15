The biggest danger! champion of all time is officially crowned after four days of work. Ken Jennings topped the top of James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in the Greatest of All Time tournament game show on Tuesday evening. The danger! genius won his third game during the fourth round of the tournament and thus ended the game.

Jennings’ victory brings his danger! total winnings, including tournaments, up to $ 4,370,700, while both riders took home $ 250,000 for their participation in the tournament. Jennings entered the tournament and already achieved the show record for most consecutive games won with 74, as well as the highest regular season win with $ 2,520,700.

Danger! Host Alex Trebek thinks about his legacy: “I hope I have had an influence forever”

However, Holzhauer and Rutter also have their own individual claims to Jeopardy! fame. In April 2019, Holzhauer set the record for the most wins in a single game with $ 131,127, and all other top 10 highest wins in a single game are also his. Meanwhile, Rutter entered the GOAT tournament with the record for highest wins of all time (including tournaments). Although Jennings ‘new all-time total brings him much closer to Rutters’ distance, Rutter will still retain that title – at least for the time being.

After the results were revealed Tuesday night, Jennings went to Twitter to claim that the result does not mean that he is better than one of his competitors. “I know this tournament would solve the question” Greatest of all time “forever, but let’s face it: I have some breaks,” wrote Jennings. “There is a lot of luck in a Jeopardy game: the categories that find the Daily Doubles, who miss a downy DD or Final. If we walked back this tournament a dozen times, you would probably see a different winner every time. Brad and James are just that good. “

Jennings went on to mention their dignity for the title and wrote: “James Holzhauer is such a dominant player that when he took on the strongest players ever in his sport, they both had to adopt his exact playing style to contain him. THAT is a talent of a generation, Brad Rutter was given a number of tough breaks in this tournament, but real Jeopardy heads know him as the man who beat me in three consecutive tournament finals, and for more than ten years he really has the only credible claim like the Jeopardy GOAT They were looking for a Jeopardy nightmare against both of them at the same time, but also the best time I have ever had on TV They are just great and, if I ever can not fulfill my duties, I replace them as co-GOATS “

All four episodes of Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time can be viewed in Hulu.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, ViacomCBS.)

