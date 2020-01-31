TV Guide – Who Dies in the Walking Dead Season 10 Midseason Premiere? – Entertainment – Austin 360

The Walking Dead ended the first half of season 10 on a cliffhanger. Alpha (Samantha Morton) ambushed a team of Alexandrians and put Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Connie (Lauren Ridloff) in the fall and Kelly (Angel Theory) in an underground cave full of hordes of hikers.

The Descent-inspired mid-season premiere will try to escape the gang from the cave, but chances are that not everyone will survive. We have a theory about who it will be, and let’s say things don’t look good for our fellow Jerry.

There are a few people that we know it won’t be. It won’t be Carol or Daryl, the main characters of the show. Nor will it be Aaron, who is at the top of the long list of characters from the second row. No, if someone dies in this episode, it will probably be one of the newer but beloved characters, leaving Jerry, Magna, Connie, and Kelly behind.

Magna’s relationship with Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) is on the rocks, so if she dies now, that story would remain unresolved. That could certainly happen, because The Walking Dead relationship leaves story lines unresolved with some frequency (this is not a criticism, it is part of the structure of the show and can be used with painful consequences, most recently with Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Siddiq (Avi Nash)). But we feel that the writers have big plans for Magna in the coming Whisperer War, in line with her role in the comics.

The same goes for Connie, but even more so. It would be disappointing to see her die before her relationship with Daryl progresses. If you kill her now, her story will feel incomplete in an unsatisfactory way. Moreover, there are so many unique things that the show with a deaf character can do that it would be a shame to lose it now.

Connie’s sister Kelly is a little more insecure. Her death would have a major impact on Connie’s storyline, and Daryl and Connie could continue to attach themselves to losing their brothers and sisters (Daryl memorablely laid down his brother Merle (Michael Rooker) after Merle turned). Kelly will probably die at some point in the relatively near future because she becomes deaf but does not accept it, making her vulnerable to accidents and ambushes. But there are greater dramatic possibilities for that kind of death than to use here in this cave.

That brings us to Jerry, the easy right hand of King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). Unfortunately, Jerry doesn’t seem to have a story anymore. He doesn’t have much of a relationship with another important character besides Ezekiel, and Ezekiel has terminal cancer. Jerry becomes an orphan if he doesn’t die in the cave. So he deserves the death of a dramatic hero to help his friends escape the crawlers. And from the look of the trailer, Jerry gets into big, big trouble in the cave while he gets stuck in a hole with hikers swarming under him. Sorry, Jerry. We love you, but it seems that your time is up.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns on Sunday, February 23 at 9 / 8c at AMC.

